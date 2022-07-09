Three Forks History: Missionary and President shared a unique friendship

In 1891, Alice Robertson, director of the Minerva Home for Girls in Muskogee, received an invitation to speak at a conference. A symposium on the American Indian was being held at Mohonk Lake, New York. Miss Alice would share the platform at the conference with a New York politician named Theodore Roosevelt.
Robertson was the only woman invited to address the conference. Her years of work in education in Indian Territory combined with a stint of work at the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, had made Alice something of an expert on Indian issues. Roosevelt was impressed with this woman from Indian Territory and they formed a lasting friendship.
They shared an additional connection through the Rough Riders, which Roosevelt led in Cuba during the Spanish-American War. Several of the young cavalrymen making up the Rough Riders were former students of Miss Alice at Henry Kendall College. She was an avid supporter of America’s military and considered these young men her “soldier boys.”
In 1900, Alice wrote to Theodore Roosevelt, vice president-elect at the time, requesting a political favor. She sought the position as U.S. school supervisor for the Creek Nation. She needed the increase in income this job would afford her because she had taken on the responsibility of caring for her elderly mother, long-time missionary Ann Eliza Robertson. She was also caring for a young Creek girl named Susanne Barnett.
Roosevelt became President in 1901 after the death of William McKinley. One of his first appointments was to make Alice Robertson postmaster of Muskogee. She was the first woman to hold this position in a first class post office. This pay increase enabled her to build her home on Agency Hill, which she called Sawokla Farm.
Roosevelt visited Muskogee in April 1905. Miss Alice surprised the President by stepping onto the platform where he was speaking. He greeted her warmly as an old friend.
Only once do we know of a sharp disagreement between these two friends. Robertson did not share Roosevelt's opinion that the Twin Territories should combine to form one state. Alice wrote to the President, expressing her displeasure that he had taken such a position. The disagreement did not end their friendship, however, and they continued to correspond through the years until Roosevelt’s death in 1919.
The President once wrote of Alice that “Wherever she is; whatever her surroundings, she is one of the great women of America.” This quote graces the marker at Alice’s grave in Greenhill Cemetery.
