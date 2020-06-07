Three Forks History: Moccasin prints remind us of past people

Years ago someone made an interesting discovery on Agency Hill. A large slab of sandstone rock somewhere on that promontory had several sets of what appeared to be moccasin prints carved into it. The prints were of several different sizes – depicting footprints belonging to men, women and children. Why these prints had been carved in the rock was a mystery.
Creek Chief, Pleasant Porter, was consulted about these mysterious prints. It was his opinion that the moccasin carvings were meant to be a type of directional sign. Perhaps the prints were intended to point the way for a party that would follow. In the opinion of General Porter, the fact that these prints were different sizes indicated that this was not a war party since it included women and children. It might have been directions for a hunting party passing through the Three Forks region.
According to a 1930 Muskogee Times-Democrat article about the moccasin prints, they were not an isolated phenomenon. Another rock bearing carved prints had also existed at one time on Fern Mountain, another prominent landmark in the area. That rock was destroyed by people chipping away at it to collect a souvenir. The newspaper article stated that similar carvings had existed in other localities.
Muskogee historian Grant Foreman was called upon to help study and protect the rock on Agency Hill with its curious carvings. Foreman made a rubbing of the prints and sent it to the Smithsonian Museum in Washington. Museum officials expressed an interest in the carvings, but could not offer an explanation as to their origins.
The Muskogee Historical Society, led by Foreman, wanted to build some type of fence around the rock to protect it from people who were carving their initials into it. Whether the Society was successful in doing so back then is unknown, but no fence exists today.
At one time, Agency Hill was truly a landmark, rising above the treeless prairie that surrounded it. When the Union Agency was built on the hill in 1875, the building could be seen for some distance, just as the VA Medical Center can be seen there today.
From its height, cattle grazing in the distance when the area was open range land would have been easily seen. It would not be surprising that a passing hunting party of Caddo, Wichita or Osage might have camped on that hill. The height would give the hunters a view of game moving through the area and would also enable them to spot members of a rival tribe approaching their camp.
Perhaps the carvers of these moccasin prints simply wanted to leave a visible reminder that they had once stopped for a time at this beautiful place. We were here, the rock carving seems to say. Don’t forget that we first walked this land.
