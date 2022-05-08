Three Forks History: Mother credited with daughter’s success

In 1885, Alice Robertson was asked by the Presbyterian Mission Board to assume leadership of a small school for Native American girls. This was not one of the government boarding schools so often vilified today. Native parents sent their daughters to the Minerva Home for Girls to receive a quality education. It was open to all tribes.
Robertson, who spoke the Muscogee language fluently, expanded the school and raised funds to add an additional building at the corner of Second Street and Okmulgee Avenue in Muskogee. She cared for all of the girls in her charge, but one in particular touched her heart. This girl was Susanne Barnett, who had been orphaned at age 6.
At this time, an unmarried individual could not legally adopt a child, but could foster one. Robertson therefore made Susanne her ward and raised her from her young childhood. She lovingly showered the Muscogee girl with every advantage that she could afford.
Susanne continued her education at Minerva Home and then at Henry Kendall College, which had grown out of the girls’ school. She took piano lessons and proved to be a gifted musician. She wore the latest fashions and learned the social graces that enabled her to join her mother in moving among the leading families of Indian Territory. While still attending college, Susanne met a young station agent for the Frisco Railroad named Charles Strouvelle.
In 1899, Alice made sure that Susanne was enrolled with the Dawes Commission so that she would receive an allotment of land. In fact, Susanne was enrollee #1 for the Creek Nation. She was 19 at this time and chose an allotment west of Taft near a little community called Ridge.
Susanne graduated from Henry Kendall College in Muskogee in 1900. She was one of the first graduates from that school. Later that same year, she was married to Strouvelle, a man of German descent from Missouri. Shortly, he was assigned to work for the Frisco in Tulsa, so Charles and Susanne settled there.
Strouvelle resigned from the railroad in 1905 and moved into the booming oil business of Tulsa. The young couple eventually built a home in the Swan Lake area of that city. Susanne was a popular young woman and considered by many to be one of the most gifted musicians in Tulsa. It was Susanne who helped to develop Tulsa’s first music club. She, with the advice of her mother Alice, chose the Muscogee word Hyechka (meaning music) for this organization.
In a Tulsa World article in 1915, Susanne credited Alice Robertson for all the advantages and opportunities she had enjoyed through the years. Alice was described as the “most widely known and best loved woman in Oklahoma.” Susanne’s love of her mother led her to name her first daughter Alice. All of Susanne’s four children were said to have inherited their mother’s gift of music.
