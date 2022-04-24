Three Forks History: Muskogee Chiefs played first night game

There is some debate among sports historians about how and when baseball developed as a game. The reality is that the sport evolved over time, often borrowing from other earlier games. But by the mid 1840s, the game of baseball was being played across the U.S. with basic rules and field regulations established.
Baseball quickly became very popular. It was a "portable" game, requiring only a couple of bats, a few balls, some gloves and a handful of players on each team. It could be played on any makeshift field around any town on any occasion and often was. Sacks of hay or tin cans might mark the bases on prairie baseball diamonds in empty lots or at the outskirts of town. No doubt many a game ran into the evening hours and may have only ended when it became too dark to see the ball.
This raises the question as to when the first official "night game" of organized baseball was played. "Organized baseball" is defined as a group of teams that are part of Major League Baseball and the minor league teams associated with it. In order for an organized baseball game to be official, it must follow specific rules and the game must count in league standings.
According to the Associated Press, the first official night game in baseball was played on April 28, 1930, in Independence, Kansas. The Independence Producers were hosting the Muskogee Chiefs for this historic game. Both were a part of the Class C Minor League of the Western Association. This association included teams in Shawnee, Bartlesville and Okmulgee, as well as Fort Smith, Joplin and Springfield.
The Muskogee Chiefs won this night game with a score of 13 to 3. The Producers seem to have been affected by the lights surrounding the field and committed several errors. Independence is credited with being the first baseball field to install lights for night play.
The lights came from the Giant Manufacturing Company and were installed on light towers constructed on the field. Independence set a trend and by the end of the 1930 season, 38 other teams had installed lights on their fields.
Muskogee had fielded a baseball team since before Oklahoma statehood and played from 1905 to 1957 at Athletic Park in downtown Muskogee. The first team was called the Navigators, and through the years the Muskogee teams bore other names including the Reds, the Tigers, the Mets, the Athletics and the Giants.
Eventually, the Western Association folded and with its demise Muskogee’s minor league team also met its end. But the Muskogee Chiefs live on in history as participants in the first ever official night baseball game.
