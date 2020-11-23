Three Forks History: Muskogee judge killed in 1914 prison riot

On the afternoon of Jan. 20, 1914, Warden R.W. Dick at the McAlester State Prison was visiting the prison farm outside the walls. Unbeknownst to him at the time, mayhem had broken out at Big Mac when three prisoners attempted an escape.
Bank robber David Koontz, horse thief China Reed and Tom Lane, convicted of forgery, drew a weapon on J.W. Martin and demanded he open an inner gate near the prison storeroom. It was unclear how Koontz had acquired the Smith and Wesson six shooter he held in Martin’s face. Most believed, at the time, that an accomplice had smuggled the weapon to him.
The plan of the convicts was to enter the administration area of the prison, take a hostage and then walk out of the front gate. They managed to succeed in their plan, but at the cost of the lives of four men at the penitentiary.
Koontz and his cohorts first entered the warden’s office. But the warden was away, so a deputy had allowed Judge John R. Thomas use of the room to speak with a client who was serving a life sentence at the prison. Frank Haikey was a Cherokee who had been convicted before Oklahoma statehood, so his appeal was being held up until the correct jurisdiction could be determined. Judge Thomas was meeting with the man to explain the process.
When the escapees burst into the room, Haikey saw them first and gave a warning cry. Judge Thomas stood with his hands raised and tried to explain that he was a visitor and not a prison employee. It made no difference to Koontz who without hesitation shot the judge in the chest.
The three men continued through the offices, shooting in quick succession a storehouse sergeant, the assistant deputy warden, D.C. Oats, and a records clerk. They then seized Mary Foster, a stenographer in the parole office. Oats, still alive though mortally wounded, pulled his weapon, and J.W. Martin rushed in with a shotgun and the two men fired toward the escapees. Koontz was wounded, but Reed grabbed his gun and returned fire.
The prisoners used a key they had taken from Martin to open the outer door of the prison and marched Miss Foster down the broad front walk to the gate. Reed had his arm around the woman’s neck and the gun resting on her shoulder. The guards at the gate, all armed with Winchesters, held their fire because of the hostage. The prisoners passed through the gate into freedom.
A horse and buggy were standing nearby, so the men forced Foster into the vehicle and raced away from the prison. Three-quarters of a mile to the west, a guard named R.L. Ritchie took a stance to stop the men. When they approached, he ordered them to halt three times, but they refused.
Ritchie fired, striking Reed in the head just inches away from Miss Foster. The guard had not been aware that Foster was a hostage but thought she was an accomplice. Had he known, he likely would not have fired. He managed to strike the other two prisoners as well and all were killed.
While a great deal of excitement had stirred in the prison, no other convicts attempted to escape, and order was quickly restored. But not before seven men had lost their lives. The body of Judge Thomas was brought to his home in Muskogee where hundreds came to pay their respects. He was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
