William (Bill) Randall was born in 1897 in Tahlequah, Indian Territory. As was common in those days with mostly at-home births, he did not have a birth certificate until years later. His family operated a sawmill near Woodall and had property stretching over to the Manard area.
When America entered World War I, or the Great War as it was called then, Bill was almost 20 years old. The draft age at that time, however, was 21, so the young man wasn’t obligated to serve. But like many young men at the time, he was eager to do his part for his country.
One summer day in 1917, his father put Bill to work grubbing out the weeds and brush along a section of fence out near Manard. It was hot, back-breaking work and the longer Bill toiled, the less he liked it. Being a headstrong young man, he decided he’d rather be in the Army. So he threw down his ax and set out for the nearest recruitment office.
Being under 21, Bill would have needed his parents’ written permission to join up. He may have gotten their permission, but it is just as likely that he lied about his age. Young men often did in those days when birth certificates weren’t available to disprove their claims.
Whatever the case, Bill was enlisted and sent to basic training. It quickly became apparent to his training officer that the young man from Oklahoma was an expert marksman. Bill was told if he completed his trials with a perfect shooting record, he would qualify as a sniper. Shot after shot hit the bullseye, except for his final shot. It landed in the dirt several feet away from the target. Bill had no desire to be a sniper.
Young Randall served with the Twenty-Third Infantry. But many other young enlistees from Oklahoma became part of the Thirty-Sixth Infantry Division. In August of 1917, they were sent to Camp Bowie in Texas before being deployed to France. The 36th had more Native American troops than any other unit and became known as “the Indian unit.” Company E of the 36th included the famed Choctaw code talkers.
The following year in 1918, they saw action at the Battle of Ferme Forrest, offering assistance to the French Army Corps. This battle in October was a massive casualty event but also an Allied victory.
Corporal Randall survived the war, and most American units were demobilized in 1919. After returning to Oklahoma, Bill married and settled in Muskogee to raise his family. Though he kept his bullet-riddled coat and canteen, Bill rarely spoke about his time in the Army. Few men did in his generation for they had endured an especially brutal war.
Bill passed away in 1969 and is buried in the Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.