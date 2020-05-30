After the land run of 1889, many towns sprang up overnight in the center of Indian Territory in what was known as the Unassigned Lands. Congress had thrown open this area for settlement but had failed to make any provisions for government within the newly occupied region. New towns such as Guthrie, Oklahoma City, and Norman were left to develop their own municipal governments.
For a full year – until May 1890 – U.S. marshals under the federal court in Muskogee were the only authority in an island of land surrounded by Indian Territory. Several conventions were held at various places in the Oklahoma lands as citizens attempted to form a territorial government. But their efforts failed, in large part because they had no authorization by Congress to do so.
But in 1890, Congress passed the Organic Act to organize a new territory to be called Oklahoma. There were seven counties in this new territory; six were in the Unassigned Lands and were given the name County 1, County 2, County 3, etc.
The seventh county encompassed an area that had long been known as “No Man’s Land” because it wasn’t included in any state or territory. It is known as the panhandle of Oklahoma today. With the Organic Act, the panhandle was also officially opened as public land for settlement.
This area had at one time belonged to the Republic of Texas. But when Texas entered the Union as a state, it surrendered its land north of the 36th parallel. For years this land had been sparsely populated and was used largely by sheep and cattle ranchers.
The few settlers in the panhandle lived in sod houses, called soddies, and worked the land as farmers. They had also held a convention in 1886 and attempted to form a territory so that they would have some form of government. They called it Cimarron Territory with a capital at Beaver City, but it also failed to receive authorization from Congress.
The settlers of “no man’s land” had no official government until the panhandle was made a part of Oklahoma Territory in 1890. County 7 — the panhandle county — was larger than the combined six other counties of Oklahoma Territory.
Guthrie was named the capital for Oklahoma Territory and for the next 17 years, Oklahoma Territory and Indian Territory co-existed and were often called the Twin Territories. Muskogee was the principal city of Indian Territory and considered its unofficial capital. In 1907, all three territories became the state of Oklahoma.
