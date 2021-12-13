Three Forks History: Muskogee recognized for community achievements

In early 1967, the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce sponsored a Community Achievement Contest for municipalities across the state. In April of that year, the city of Muskogee won this prestigious competition.
It was an honor based upon a remarkable year of progress seen in the city in 1966. The criteria for the contest included a broadening of the economic base, business and trade development, improved living conditions and improvements of the cultural environment.
In their contest submission, city leaders touted such accomplishments as the completion of a new $2 million high school and fine arts auditorium near Bacone College. Ground was broken for another $2 million project that year as well – the downtown Civic Assembly Center. And a new museum opened that year in Muskogee. It was the Five Civilized Tribes Museum located in the old Union Agency building.
The Port of Muskogee had its modest beginnings in 1966 with the purchase of 88 acres of land on the Arkansas River in the old Hyde Park area. And a new turkey hatchery began operations at Davis Field. Acme Engineering and Coburn Manufacturing expanded their plants that year, creating several new jobs.
The City of Muskogee increased the number of paved streets in the community and enlarged the municipal water system. With the addition of thousands of feet of new water lines, Muskogee was able to eliminate over 100 outdoor privies still being used in 1966 around the outskirts of town.
Numerous beautification projects were undertaken in 1966 as well, earning Muskogee a second recognition. The town also won the 1966 National Cleanest Town Achievement Award. Community leaders and many volunteers had rallied to the call to clean up the town, and the improvements were quite noticeable.
Fourteen acres of land were added to Honor Heights Park, and a new festival was planned for 1967 intended to bring busloads of tourists to see the azaleas in bloom in April. Town fathers didn’t know how this festival would be received, but they were hopeful it would be a great success.
These individual accomplishments, some small and some large, collectively had a great impact on Muskogee. It proved that the community was capable of great achievement when everyone worked together.
