Three Forks History: Newspaper publishing started early in Indian Territory

In 1835, Rev. Samuel Worcester, a missionary to the Cherokees, traveled the Trail of Tears with them to Indian Territory and brought a small press with him. Worcester had worked at the New Echota Mission in Georgia helping to produce the Cherokee Phoenix newspaper.
Worcester set the printing press up at the old Union Mission near present day Mazie and it is here that that first publication in Indian Territory was created in 1835. Later Worcester moved to Park Hill and began publishing the Cherokee Advocate newspaper there. The printing of this newspaper was different from any other in the country for it was printed in both Cherokee and English.
Later at Tullahassee Mission in the Creek Nation, Worcester’s daughter and son-in-law, Ann Eliza and William Robertson also were involved in publishing. They created a newspaper called "Our Monthly" printed in Creek to provide information about the mission and other events in the Creek Nation. They started this publication in 1873 just a year after Muskogee came into being.
In 1875, the flamboyant Cherokee E.C. Boudinot started a newspaper in Muskogee called the Indian Progress. This newspaper was controversial because Boudinot, unlike many other Native Americans, openly welcomed railroad development and the formation of a territorial government. The Indian Progress only lasted a few issues in Muskogee because the Creek leadership opposed it. Boudinot continued to write his opinions, however, from the new town he had built and named Vinita.
To counter the views being expressed by Boudinot and other newspapers in the region, the Creek Council established the International Printing Company with a board composed of members from each of the Five Tribes. Hiring Myron Roberts as editor, this company launched the Indian Journal in Muskogee on May 13, 1876. Its purpose was to present the views of the Native Americans with regard to political affairs in Indian Territory and Washington, D.C. The newspaper’s stated motto was "We seek to enlighten."
The weekly Indian Journal moved back and forth between Muskogee and Eufaula over the years. Then in 1888, Dr. Leo Bennett purchased the paper and moved it permanently back to Muskogee. He also changed the name of the paper to the Muskogee Phoenix to reflect the fact the city of Muskogee was rising from the ashes of a devastating fire that had occurred the year before. The Phoenix became a daily publication in 1901.
Another newspaper published in Muskogee was the Cimiter, edited by African-American lawyer W.H. Twine. This small press covered the news of the African-American community and encouraged Black settlement in Indian Territory. The Cimiter only continued for a few years, but it was just one of several Black newspapers to be published in Muskogee.
