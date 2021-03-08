Three Forks History: Noted author proudest of Red Cross work

Carolyn Thomas arrived in Muskogee with her father in 1897. John R. Thomas Sr., had just been appointed as a judge for the federal court. They came from Illinois and settled right away in the grand Victorian-style Hotel Adams.
Though Carolyn had been born in Illinois, most of her school years had been spent away from her home state. She attended both public and private schools in Washington, D.C., while her father served in Congress. Then, the Thomas family spent a year in Belgium where Carolyn studied French and German. She finished her education at Monticello College in Godfrey, Illinois.
Judge Thomas and Carolyn both took an immediate interest in Native American culture and history. There was much to be observed of both in Muskogee where the Dawes Commission was headquartered. With tribal enrollments and then allotments underway by this government commission, Muskogee was becoming known as the Indian Capital.
The following year, Judge Thomas acquired land west of town and began construction of a home. Here Carolyn would help him welcome and entertain chiefs, politicians, federal officials, lawmen and attorneys. One of those attorneys was Grant Foreman, also from Illinois, and an employee of the Dawes Commission. When Judge Thomas retired from the bench to open a private law firm, he chose Foreman to be his partner.
Grant shared an interest in Indian culture and history, and he developed an interest in Carolyn Thomas. The two were married in July of 1905. They lived with the judge until his death in 1914. When Grant retired from the law practice, the Foremans began to travel widely to engage in research on Native Americans. In time, the couple became experts in this field and both wrote books and articles on the subject as well as on general Oklahoma history. Carolyn produced six books during her lifetime.
At the outset of World War I, the Foremans traveled to Washington to learn about setting up a Red Cross chapter. The couple supervised the chapter during the war with Carolyn overseeing the work of the women who volunteered with the organization. It is said that of all her accomplishments, Carolyn took the most satisfaction from her Red Cross work.
During the Depression, Grant Foreman was actively involved in WPA (Works Progress Administration) projects in the Muskogee area. But it was Carolyn who proposed two of those projects – the indexing of all Oklahoma newspapers and the collection of oral interviews into a publication known as the Indian and Pioneer History.
Carolyn Thomas Foreman completed her last book when she was in her 90s while still living in the house her father had built. Like Grant before her, she passed away in this home in 1967. The couple is buried in Greenhill Cemetery in Muskogee.
