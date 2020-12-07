Three Forks History: Oil millionaires left legacy

In 1886, Ida Barnard married Robert McFarlin near Waxahatchie, Texas, after Robert had completed two years of college there. They moved their young family to a ranch near Norman, Oklahoma Territory in 1892. But a drought in the area a few years later led Robert McFarlin to move his cattle to land near Holdenville in the Creek Nation. After he completed a home at this new ranch, Ida and their two children were able to move there.
McFarlin was not a particularly successful farmer or rancher, so he moved into land speculation after allotments in the Creek Nation were completed. With his future son-in-law, James Chapman, he purchased ten10 acres of land near Keifer using borrowed capital. In 1903, the two men formed the Holdenville Oil and Gas Company and drilled for oil on the Keifer land. It turned out that this land was located in the huge and lucrative Glenn Pool.
When an even larger oilfield was discovered in the Cushing area, McFarlin and Chapman formed McMan Oil, using parts of both their names for the company. So successful was this company they were able to sell it a few years later for $39 million. They turned right around and formed the McMan Oil & Gas Company and were able to sell it after several years for $20 million.
At Ida’s behest, the McFarlins gave generously from their millions in oil revenue. They supported churches and schools in every town where they had lived through the years. With other oilmen, such as Harry Sinclair, Robert McFarlin also helped to organize the Exchange Bank. Today it is known as Bank of Oklahoma.
When the McFarlins settled in Tulsa in 1915, they helped finance a small Methodist school given the name McFarlin College. It was short-lived as an institution, however, because it was merged with Henry Kendall College in 1920.
The combined schools then took the name of the University of Tulsa. The McFarlins gave a generous donation to the school for a library, and today it bears their name. Many years later, the football stadium at TU was named after H.A. Chapman, the son of James and Leta (McFarlin) Chapman.
The McFarlin Library today houses the archived collection of one of the school’s founders, Alice Robertson. A banner celebrating the 100th anniversary of Robertson’s election to Congress hangs in the library. It is a replica of a banner that hangs on the Alice Robertson House in Muskogee.
