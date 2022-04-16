Three Forks History: Oklahoma airman was highly decorated

Colonel Robinson (Robbie) Risner walked out of a Vietnamese prison on Feb. 12, 1973, after being held captive in the infamous “Hanoi Hotel” for seven years, four months and 27 days. His survival of the hellish nightmare was akin to a resurrection from the dead. He had been held in solitary confinement for three years and had endured repeated torture.
As one of the senior officers among the American prisoners of war, Risner was credited with keeping up morale among the men through his spiritual strength and optimism. He and other POWs were punished severely for holding religious services, directly defying the prison authorities.
Risner credited his faith with his ability to survive the punishment, explaining that nearly constant prayer sustained him when the torture was at its worst. He had a background of growing up in a Christian home and attending First Assembly of God Church in Tulsa.
The highly decorated air force pilot was born in Arkansas, but the Risner family moved to Oklahoma when Robbie was 6. His father was a sharecropper who worked for the WPA during the Depression years. Robbie worked at a number of jobs while a teenager in Tulsa, including throwing newspapers, running errands and working as a drug store soda jerk.
After graduating from Tulsa’s Central High School in 1942, Risner enlisted in the Army Air Force as an aviation cadet. He earned his pilot wings and a commission as a Second Lieutenant in 1944 and flew fighter jets. At the end of World War II, Risner and his wife returned to Oklahoma where he trained as a mechanic and worked at a service garage. He also served in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.
He was recalled to service in 1951 and saw action in the Korean Conflict. After downing five Russian MiGs, he earned the title “Ace” and would eventually record eight aerial victories. In one battle he pursued a MiG into China and downed the fighter jet after chasing it between the hangars of a Chinese airfield. He flew numerous sorties during the Vietnam War before his plane was shot down and he was captured and imprisoned.
Risner continued in the Air Force, eventually reaching the rank of Brigadier General. He was one of the most highly decorated officers in the service, having twice earned the Air Force Cross, an award that is second only to the Medal of Honor. Only Risner and three other airmen have received more than one Air Force Cross.
General Risner, who passed away in 2013, was honored with a 9-foot-tall statue which stands at the Air Force Academy. At his memorial he was acknowledged as a legendary leader having served in three conflicts. It was said that he “gave us an enduring example of courage and mission success.” Risner was inducted into Halls of Fame in both Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.