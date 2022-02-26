Three Forks History: Oklahoma cases advanced voting rights

In the decade before Oklahoma statehood in 1907, a number of all-Black towns were organized in the Twin Territories. One was Red Bird, located in the rich Choska Bottoms about six miles southeast of Coweta.
In 1889, a Baptist minister from Arkansas named Elbert L. Barber settled there with his family and started a church. He worked with other Black businessmen to organize the town and advertise its opportunities to African Americans across the South. Another individual to make Red Bird his home was I.W. Lane who would serve as one of the town’s early mayors.
Opportunity for African Americans was diminished, however, after Oklahoma statehood when the state legislature amended the constitution it put Jim Crow laws into place. This included a literacy test for voter registration that was a thinly veiled effort to limit the right of Blacks to vote and was a clear violation of the Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Then in 1910, the state legislature added another restriction in a voter registration law. This was known as “the grandfather clause.” The clause was intended to enable anyone whose grandfathers had been able to vote before 1866 to opt out of the literacy test. Thus anyone whose grandfather (women did not have the vote) had been enslaved before 1866 would still have to pass the literacy test.
Shortly after passage of this law, two Oklahoma election officials, Frank Guinn and J.J. Beal, were charged in federal court with fraudulent disenfranchisement of Black voters. They were found guilty, but they appealed their case to the Supreme Court.
In a unanimous decision the justices affirmed the guilt of Guinn and Beal, thus striking down the grandfather clause. The Oklahoma case was the first time the Supreme Court had struck down any state law limiting voter rights. It effectively ended the grandfather clause in all other states using this method of disenfranchisement.
In response in 1916, the Oklahoma legislature passed another voter registration law. This one allowed anyone who had voted in 1914 (before the Supreme Court ruling) to continue to be eligible to vote. All others were given just 12 days to register or they would be denied the vote from that point forward.
I.W. Lane, the former mayor of Red Bird, challenged this law after he was denied the opportunity to register to vote. The lower courts ruled against Lane, citing the fact that the law could include any person regardless of race who had not voted in 1914.
But the Supreme Court justices recognized the law for what it was – another effort to limit the vote of African Americans. They concluded that any law meant to be a substitute for the grandfather clause was a violation of the Fifteenth Amendment. Again a number of similar state laws were thus declared unconstitutional with this court decision.
In many ways, Oklahoma’s all-Black towns played a role in advancing the rights of African Americans. From Rentiesville’s John Hope Franklin to Red Bird’s I.W. Lane to Taft’s Lelia Foley Davis, these towns produced individuals who made a difference.
