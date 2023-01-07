Three Forks History: Oklahoma contributed to Rough Riders

Following the sinking of a U.S. ship called the Maine, America declared war on Spain on April 19, 1898. President William McKinley quickly called for volunteers to join the regular army and cavalry specifically extending the request to four territories – Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Indian Territories.
Within a month of the declaration, Admiral George Dewey defeated the entire Spanish fleet in Manila Bay. But the war continued in other Spanish-held areas including Cuba. This island’s proximity to the U.S. made it of particular concern.
In 1898, the Twin Territories had a population of about 700,000 and contributed 849 officers and servicemen to the war effort. Recruitment centers were established in both territories, including one in Muskogee. The recruitment efforts in Muskogee were led by Judge John R. Thomas and Capt. Allyn Capron from Fort Sill. Volunteers from all over Indian Territory were quick to line up at the recruitment office, eager to serve. Some were veterans of the Civil War and were well into their 60s in age.
The recruitment effort was described as “hurried and slipshod.” Many men were admitted to service who did not meet the age, height, weight or other physical requirements. As a result, some proved to be unfit for service and it fell to the military trainers to sort out who should be discharged for disability.
The Twin Territory troops were first sent to a rough training camp near El Reno. Here the conditions were described as miserable with the men sleeping on sacks of straw and eating at a mess tent with no walls but plenty of flies. Still, such difficult conditions probably prepared these “rough” recruits for the steamy jungle conditions they would find when they shipped out to Cuba a few weeks later.
The Spanish-American War lasted only 115 days and involved two battles in Cuba. The inexperienced territorial cavalrymen had gained the nickname Rough Riders and were under the command of Theodore Roosevelt. The commander of Troop D, recruited at Muskogee, was Capt. Earl Edmundson. All the Oklahoma casualties in Cuba were either from Troop D or Troop L.
Five Indian Territory men died in Cuba. Those killed in action were Tilden Dawson from Vinita, Silas Enyart from Sapulpa, Milo Hendricks of Muskogee and William Santo from Chouteau. Yancy Kyle of McAlester died of fever, which ran rampant among the troops on the island.
The war officially closed on Aug. 12, 1898, with a peace treaty ratified in February of 1899. The Indian Territory troops returned home to a hero’s welcome.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
