Three Forks History: Oklahoma governor knocked out president

Few presidents had as much influence on Oklahoma in its formative years as Theodore Roosevelt. He counted many residents of Oklahoma and Indian Territories among his friends. This included Alice Robertson of Muskogee whom he met at a conference on the American Indian in New York. It also included “Catch ‘em alive” Jack Abernathy whose ability to catch wolves with his bare hands fascinated Roosevelt.
Another friend from the territories was Frank Frantz. Born in Illinois, Frantz came to Oklahoma Territory in the land run of 1893 and settled with his brother in Medford. He returned to Illinois for two years of college, then worked as a mining engineer in California and Arizona.
While in Arizona Territory, he enlisted in the First Volunteer Cavalry, better known as the Rough Riders. He served under Lt. Colonel Teddy Roosevelt and helped lead the charge up San Juan Hill in Cuba during the Spanish American War. The time in service together forged a long-time friendship between Frantz and Roosevelt.
After the war, Frank returned to Oklahoma Territory and settled in Enid where he operated a hardware store with his brother. He was invited to visit President Roosevelt in the White House on more than one occasion.
Roosevelt knew Frantz was a boxer and would always challenge him to a match when he came to Washington. Frantz never held back while in the ring and is said to have knocked out the President three times.
This didn’t harm their friendship, however. In 1901, Roosevelt appointed Frantz as postmaster for Enid and he served for two years. Then the President gave the former soldier the appointment as Osage Agent in 1904. Frank was still serving in Pawhuska when the President called upon him once again to fill a role in public service. He appointed his friend as the seventh territorial governor for Oklahoma.
Though he only had one year in office, Frantz made the most of his time. He required oil companies drilling wells on public land to pay royalties to the territory. He also acquired for the soon-to-be state of Oklahoma all the federally held land in the Panhandle. He leased this land to ranchers and farmers, garnering millions of dollars for the state.
Frantz ran on the Republican ticket to serve as governor of the new state of Oklahoma, but he was defeated by Muskogee’s Charles Haskell. Frantz retired from public service and worked in the oil industry for many years.
Falling ill in 1941, Frantz came to Muskogee for treatment, most likely at the Veterans Hospital. He died in March of 1941 and was buried in Tulsa.
