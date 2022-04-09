Three Forks History: Oklahoma horse earned top billing

One of the most successful of the “singing cowboys” in Hollywood westerns was an Oklahoman named Gene Autry. According to the recollections of some Muskogeeans, Autry visited town at the height of his movie and television career. He made an appearance outside the Roxy Theater, so he was likely in town to promote one of his movies.
A group of Boy Scouts had the privilege of visiting with the star that day. But almost as important as Autry’s appearance was that of his equally famous horse named Champion. The sorrel horse with a white blaze down his face was an intelligent and faithful companion to the crooning cowboy.
Champion was as adept at performing tricks as a dog and could roll over, play dead, come at Autry’s whistle and shake his head for yes or no. For the Muskogee Boy Scouts, Autry had Champion kneel. The boys were duly impressed with the horse that for a time had his own television show.
Both Autry and his horse had Oklahoma ties. Gene had been born in Texas but while he was still an infant when the Autry family moved to a ranch near Ravia, Oklahoma, shortly after statehood. Autry learned cowboy skills growing up and working on the family’s ranch. But after he graduated from high school, he took a job as a telegrapher for the St. Louis & San Francisco Railroad (Frisco). He earned extra money playing his guitar and singing at local dances.
It was while working at the Frisco depot in Chelsea that he met Will Rogers, who encouraged the young man to give up the railroad and sing professionally. So Autry saved his money and traveled to New York, hoping for his break.
Though turned down at the record label where he auditioned, Autry was advised to find a radio show that would let him sing. He returned to Oklahoma and started singing on KVOO radio. Autry was billed as “Oklahoma’s Yodeling Cowboy.”
Eventually he went to Hollywood and broke into the movies while at the same time writing songs and producing records. His movies were almost all westerns, a popular genre in the decades between world wars. Gene needed a reliable and telegenic horse and found one in Champion. This horse had been sired by a Morgan on a ranch near Ardmore and had been owned by Tom Mix for several years.
The Oklahoma horse proved to be almost as popular as the singing cowboy, especially among young fans. Champion received star billing on the movie posters that advertised the latest Gene Autry film. The horse traveled with Autry across the country to promote their movies. Besides having his own television series, Champion also was a popular comic book hero.
Champion died while Autry was serving in the military during World War II. The horse was buried on Gene’s Melody Ranch in California. When the war ended and Autry resumed his movie career, two other horses played Champion for the cameras, but none ever quite equaled the Oklahoma horse who was as famous as his cowboy companion.
Jonita Mullins
