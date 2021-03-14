Three Forks History: Oklahoma lands claimed by many

One of the most dramatic and poignant aspects of Oklahoma’s history is the forced removal of the Five Civilized Tribes from the southeastern United States. But that was not the beginning of Native American migrations to and through the state. Even before European settlement of the American continents, native tribes would often feel pressured to move to new localities.
Sometimes this pressure arose from natural conditions such as a flood or a prolonged drought. At other times, the pressure came from a rival tribe challenging them for the right to live or hunt in a certain area. Thus, of the number of tribes that are considered native to Oklahoma such as the Caddo, Comanche, Wichita and Kiowa, all migrated to this area from somewhere else long before the Spanish and French were sending exploration parties into Oklahoma.
It is believed that the Caddoan people at one time lived along the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana. By the time the Spanish were exploring this area, however, the Caddos had moved into the Red River valley. Perhaps the tropical storms and hurricanes that can plague the coastal region accounted for the Caddo migration. When French expeditions moved into the Oklahoma area, Caddo tribes such as the Tawakoni and Wichita were living along the Canadian and Arkansas rivers.
The Apaches are believed to have migrated northward from Mexico. They settled for a time in the western sections of Oklahoma, including the panhandle. But the Apaches were pushed out of the region by the Comanches who were a Shoshonean tribe moving into Oklahoma from the northwest and settling in the Wichita Mountain region.
Siouan tribes such as the Quapaw and Osage are thought to have lived in the southeastern United States centuries ago, but they were pushed westward by the Muscogeean tribes such as the Creeks and Choctaws. They settled for a time in the Missouri area, but then split. The Quapaws moved south into Arkansas and the Osage remained in Missouri before eventually moving into the Three Forks region.
For a state that can proudly claim more Native American tribes that any other, we are actually a state of many emigrants. Nearly all of our “native” tribes moved here from somewhere else to claim the lands of this state that are as beautiful and varied as the people who settled here.
