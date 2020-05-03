Three Forks History: Orphaned heiress was generous benefactor

During the winter of 1898-1899, smallpox ravaged the Creek Nation causing many deaths. Okmulgee was especially hard hit by the dreaded disease. Dr. Jesse Blakemore of Muskogee was asked to take charge of dealing with the epidemic in Okmulgee. He ordered a quarantine of the entire town.
Fortunately, a vaccine did exist for smallpox, so doctors in towns such as Tulsa, Muskogee and Eufaula worked tirelessly to vaccinate everyone possible and were able to bring the disease under control.
Sadly, it left Katie Fixico, a full-blood Creek citizen, orphaned at age 3 when both her parents died of smallpox. Within a few years, an older brother also died, leaving the girl alone. Katie was shuttled between other family members and had little opportunity for an education.
Fixico inherited her brother’s land allotment, however, so she was not destitute. Her allotment was located in the Cushing oil field which began production in 1912. By the time Katie was 18, she was quite wealthy from oil revenue. Her estate was valued at over $1 million.
Like many other full-blood allottees, Katie was declared “incompetent” by the Okmulgee County Court and a guardian was appointed for her.
The guardianship system had been created with the intent of protecting tribal members from fraud. But many guardians themselves committed fraud. Katie had more than one guardian through the years and it is likely she was cheated out of a good portion of her oil royalties.
Despite this, Fixico had enough money to live a comfortable life. She built a three-story mansion south of Okmulgee in 1928 where she and her husband John Daniels resided.
She was generous with her funds toward churches, schools and friends in Okmulgee. In 1916, she purchased over $100,000 in bonds to fund construction of a courthouse for Okmulgee County.
Katie also spent her royalty money on luxury items such as a grand piano for her home and several fine automobiles through the years.
Her money, however, could not prevent her early death. She was only 46 when she passed away from a kidney infection in 1940. Her funeral was well attended by the many people she had generously benefited during her lifetime. She was buried in the Okmulgee Cemetery.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.