Three Forks History: Osages performed in early Wild West Show

Confidence men, or “con” men as they are usually called, are nothing new in human history. For eons of time such individuals have sought to take advantage of trusting people. One such fellow, a Frenchman named David Dulauney, traveled through Indian Territory in 1827.
He arrived at La Saline, the home of French-American A.P. Chouteau, where a group of Osages were camped. Dulauney, claimed to be a representative from Washington bearing an invitation from President John Quincy Adams. The con man offered to make arrangements for a delegation of Osages to travel to Washington with him to meet with the President.
A group of seven Osages agreed to make the trip, including a woman named Mohongo and her husband Kihegashugah. They traveled by riverboat down the Mississippi River to New Orleans. There they boarded a ship ostensibly bound for New York. But instead Dulauney had booked passage on a ship going to France.
Once they arrived at LaHavre, France, Dulauney organized a series of performances similar to the later Wild West Shows. The Osages demonstrated their traditional dances and dress to curious audiences across France, Holland and Germany. After making a circuit around western Europe, the group returned to Paris where they attended the opera and performed for King Charles X.
At this point, Dulauney showed even more of his true character. Instead of assisting the Osages in returning to America, he simply abandoned them in Paris. The Osages had long traded with the French for furs in America so it is likely Mohongo’s group could communicate with Parisians. They soon came to the attention of the Marquis de Lafayette, the hero of the American Revolution. Lafayette paid for passage of the Osages back to America.
Sadly, three of the group died on the return voyage, including Kihegashugah. Shortly after their ship landed at Norfolk, Virginia, Mohongo gave birth to a son. But the Osages were again stranded without the means to return to their village. Fortunately, a sympathetic woman contacted the Superintendent of Indian Affairs, Thomas McKenney.
He arranged for Mohongo and her son to meet President Andrew Jackson who had been elected in 1828. McKenney, a Quaker who was sympathetic to Native Americans, arranged to have a painting made of Mohongo and her young son. In the painting the infant is clasping the Peace Medal the President had bestowed on the Osage woman.
McKenney assisted the Osage group in traveling back to their nation. Some sources say they returned to Kansas, others say they arrived at Fort Gibson. Perhaps they did reach Fort Gibson by riverboat and traveled up the Osage Trace to their reservation then located in Kansas.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.