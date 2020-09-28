Three Forks History: Osages settled among ancient burial mounds

The Osages were a Plains tribe of the Souian language group who had settled in what would become Missouri. These hunters lived in villages along the Osage and Neosho rivers and developed a strong trade relationship with the Chouteau family of St. Louis.
By the mid 1700s, the Chouteaus had prevailed upon the Osages to expand their hunting territory into what was then Arkansas Territory. Soon, the Osages were spending the winter months hunting game in northeast Oklahoma and by the time of the Louisiana Purchase had almost completely left Missouri to settle along the Arkansas, Verdigris and Grand rivers in an area called the Three Forks.
There were three prominent leaders of the Osages at that time – Pawhuska, Claremont, and Cashesegra, also called Big Tracks. The latter chief led his followers to settle in a village located between the Verdigris and Grand rivers near their juncture with the Arkansas. They were called the Arkansas band of Osages. Pawhuska maintained a village on the Neosho in Kansas.
Chief Claremont settled his followers farther to the west out on the open plains, but in an area surrounded by a series of ancient burial mounds. Their village became known as Claremore Mound; today it is simply called Claremore.
These mounds fascinated the early missionaries who visited Claremont’s village. They were described by Dr. Marcus Palmer as being all about 200 feet high, all even in height and all as level at the top as the plains they rose above.
Tradition says that the great Shawnee leader Tecumseh visited Claremore Mound in 1811 as he traveled through the South and West trying to unite the various Indian tribes in resisting American expansion. There is no indication that the Osages joined with Tecumseh in his dream of a united Indian cause.
Osages from Claremore Mound would travel to the many trading posts at the Three Forks, bringing the buffalo hides and other pelts and furs they had taken in the hunt. The Osages enjoyed a monopoly on the fur trade in the area until the Western Cherokees began to settle in the region.
Tensions mounted between the two tribes and they would often attack each other’s hunting parties. In 1818, a group of Cherokees attacked Claremore Mound while many of the village’s warriors were gone on a hunting foray. The Cherokees took nearly 60 Osages captive from this battle and U.S. agents to both tribes spent several tense months negotiating for the return of these captives to the Osages.
Claremore Mound passed from Osage control when that tribe was moved by treaty to Kansas and the area became a part of the Cherokee Nation.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.