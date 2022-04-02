Three Forks History: Peavine was early Cherokee community

In far eastern Oklahoma a small creek flows into the much larger Barren Fork Creek in Adair County. It is called Peavine Creek, because the first settlers to the area found masses of wild pea vines growing along its banks.
This edible plant was prolific in Indian Territory and was used as food for humans and for animals. Horses seemed to especially like the vines and the sweet tender peas. Washington Irving noted in "A Tour on the Prairies," that if available, the horses would bypass all other fodder in favor of pea vines.
A number of Cherokee families were removed from North Carolina in the late 1830s and settled along Peavine Creek. Most were full bloods of the Bird Clan, and many were active in the Keetoowah Society, an anti-slavery group. Nearby was the Cherokee Old Settlers town of Piney where several other Cherokee families lived.
One of the first institutions established in the neighborhood of Peavine Creek was a Baptist mission and school. It sat on a cliff to the east of the creek near where it emptied into the Barren Fork. The federal government used the mission as a distribution center to provide the Cherokees with food and other supplies for the first three years after the removal.
The Peavine mission, church and school served the little community of Peavine until the outbreak of the Civil War. When hostilities began, the mission was abandoned and most of the missionaries in Indian Territory were forced to leave.
The Cherokees in the community largely supported the Union and several men from Peavine served in one of the Cherokee regiments of the Indian Home Guard. Arch Scraper of Peavine was a captain in the Union forces.
Like most communities in Indian Territory, Peavine was hit hard by the war. The mission school was opened briefly after hostilities ended but was soon replaced by a Cherokee neighborhood school in an area today known as West Peavine. The church continued and is now called Antioch Baptist Church.
A few years before Oklahoma statehood, the Kansas City Southern Railway built a line through the Cherokee Nation. It came through the Peavine community and destroyed much of the old mission grounds and cemetery. The railway, founded by Arthur Stilwell, was an economic aid to the region, however, and continues to serve this old Cherokee community.
