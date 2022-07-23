Three Forks History: Perryman family produced three chiefs

Before their removal to the Indian Territory, the Muscogee (Creek) people held lands in Georgia and Alabama. Euro-American settlers identified the Creeks by geographical distinctions and called them Lower Creeks (in Georgia) and Upper Creeks (in Alabama).
When the Muscogees moved west, they tended to settle with the same geographic distinctions still in place. The Lower Creeks built new homes in the Arkansas River valley and the Upper Creeks settled along the forks of the Canadian River.
Among the Upper Creeks one family held many leadership roles throughout the years. Theodore Perryman, an Anglo American, married a Creek woman whose name is unknown. Their son was Benjamin Perryman. The Perrymans were Lower Creeks closely allied with the McIntosh family of Georgia.
Benjamin Perryman had six children – Samuel, Columbus, Moses, James, Lewis, Henry, Lydia and Mary Susan. The Perrymans moved west in 1828 with the McIntoshes. They settled in the Choska Bottoms and built fine homes and farms on the rich land in the river valley. The Perryman holdings of land stretched from the Falls of the Verdigris all the way up the Arkansas River to the later towns of Bixby, Broken Arrow and Tulsa.
As tribal leaders Benjamin Perryman and his oldest son Samuel attended many of the treaty negotiations held at Fort Gibson in the 1830s. After that, almost every descendant of Benjamin for the next several generations held positions of importance in the Muscogee Nation. Some were ministers and some were teachers. Several served in the Creek National Council and nearly every male in the Perryman family fought in the Civil War on both sides of the conflict.
Benjamin’s grandson Joseph, the son of Moses Perryman, was elected as chief of the Muscogee Nation in 1883 just after the Green Peach War had ended. He only served one term, however, and was opposed in the election four years later by his cousin Legust Perryman, the son of Lewis. Legust was elected, but his term in office was embroiled in controversy and he was not re-elected as chief though he served in other areas.
Benjamin’s daughter Lydia married a leader among the Okmulgee Creeks named Tahlopee Tustunnuggee and their daughter was Phoebe. She married Benjamin Porter who had a plantation near Clarksville, south of the town of Porter. Their oldest son was named Pleasant. He also served in several capacities for the Creeks and was elected chief in 1899 serving until his death in 1907.
From the time of the removals until the time of Oklahoma statehood, the Perryman family held positions of influence and power in many arenas. Few other families had so great an impact on their nation.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.