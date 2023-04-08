Three Forks History: Perryman Home always open

The Perrymans were among the earliest Muscogee families to remove from Georgia to Indian Territory. Most of the Perryman children were sent to school at Tullahassee Mission run by William and Ann Eliza Robertson. The Perrymans held leadership positions in the Muscogee Nation including serving as chief.
George Perryman was an ambitious farmer and rancher who continually expanded his land holdings in the rich bottom lands of the Arkansas River. At one point it is said that he owned more land than anyone else in the Muscogee Nation. His ranch stretched from today’s towns of south Tulsa to Broken Arrow.
In 1868 Perryman married Rachel Alexander, likely a full-blood Muscogee, known as a healer or medicine woman. The couple built a small log house near the river but their family quickly grew and eventually included seven children. By 1870, they had completed a 10-room home further north in an area that would later be known as Midtown in Tulsa.
The Perryman home came to be called “the white house” and quickly was known as a welcoming place. Over the years, Rachel and George cared for over twenty children besides their own. Anyone needing a meal could stop at the Perryman home and would be given something to eat. Aunt Rachel, as she was called, never turned anyone away and it is believed she fed members of the Dalton Gang at one time.
When a post office was established for Tulsey Town in 1879, George’s young brother Josiah became the postmaster. At first he ran the post office from the “white house.” This increased the number of people who regularly visited the Perryman home.
Though Rachel never received an education herself, she and George wanted their children to attend school. When one was opened in the town now called Tulsa, they moved to be closer to the school and their home was located on prime real estate in the downtown area. Rachel boarded teachers for the school in this large two-story house. She still traveled extensively by horse and buggy, caring for the sick or gathering plants for her medicinals.
With such large land holdings, George Perryman had business interests around the Creek Nation and often traveled to Muskogee with its many train connections. He was in Muskogee when he died in 1899 at the young age of 52.
Rachel lived in their downtown home for a few more years but was persuaded to sell the prime property for $65,000. She asked for the payment in cash which she put in her apron pocket. Then she calmly walked across town to deposit the money in her bank.
Rachel moved back to the white house and died there in 1933. That welcoming home was moved further north some time later and stood for many years. George and Rachel were buried in the Perryman cemetery in Tulsa.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.