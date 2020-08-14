Three Forks History: Pioneer doctors ushered in oil boom

A cattleman named Charles Clinton moved to Okmulgee in the Creek Nation following the Civil War. He married a Creek woman named Louise Atkins, and they settled on a ranch in the Duck Creek area. In 1874, a son they named Fred Severs Clinton was born.
It is most probable that this son was named for Frederick B. Severs, a prominent rancher, merchant and politician in the Creek Nation. Captain Severs was an important figure in both Muskogee and Okmulgee and owned a sprawling ranch called Pecan Grove near the Clintons’ home. Clinton and Severs may have worked together on cattle roundups and perhaps were good friends.
Young Fred Clinton attended primary school in the Creek Nation. When he was 10, the family moved to a farm in the Red Fork community. To continue his education Clinton attended school at St. Francis Institute in Kansas, then proceeded to Drury College in Springfield, Missouri, and then Young Harris College in Georgia. It was at Harris that Clinton met a young, talented musician named Jane Heard at graduation exercises. They courted for several years and were married in 1897.
Clinton continued in school, completing a pharmacology degree and then studying medicine at the University Medical College in New York. Fred and Jane returned to Indian Territory in the year they were married and for a time lived with his widowed mother. Eventually they purchased a small home in the growing community of Tulsa.
As one of Tulsa’s first doctors, Clinton was kept quite busy, usually making house calls because there were few medical facilities. Clinton sought to change that and helped establish Tulsa’s first hospital, now known as Hillcrest Hospital.
In 1901, a fellow doctor, J.C.W. Bland, convinced Clinton to invest in drilling an oil well on the Bland farm at Red Fork. It came in a gusher as the first oil well drilled in Tulsa County and would change the town of Tulsa from a cattle town to an oil boom town.
Fred and Jane both were heavily involved in the development of Tulsa. He led efforts such as expanding water and sewer lines, establishing a nurses’ training facility and chartering a Red Cross chapter. Jane was involved with every cultural organization in town and helped to start the Hyechka Club (a Muskoke word meaning music) in 1904 and was its first president. In 1920, she was named President for Life.
The following year, on May 31, 1921, Dr. Clinton was thrown into a crisis and rose to an incredible challenge. For 18 straight hours he tended to the wounded and dying from the Tulsa Race Massacre. Though not without critics for his actions, he would not turn away anyone who needed his skills, either white or black.
Dr. Clinton later lost sight in one eye and had to give up doing surgeries. He lived to the age of 81, and at his death in 1955 he was buried in Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery.
