Three Forks History: Public servant attributed success to orphans asylum

Nancy Daniels and her twin were born on a cold night in December of 1862. Sadly, neither her twin nor her mother survived the difficult birth in the log cabin where her family had sought refuge during the Civil War. Though the Daniels family was Cherokee, they were residing in the Choctaw Nation near Skullyville, having fled the troubles of the war.
When the war ended, Nancy’s father, Carter Daniels, headed back to their homestead in the Cherokee Nation to try to rebuild. He left Nancy, who was called Nannie, and her two older sisters with their aunt. But misfortune struck again, and Daniels died before he could bring his daughters home.
The three girls were sent to the Cherokee Orphans Asylum in Salina where they were provided with an excellent primary education. When Nannie was 17, she enrolled in the Cherokee Female Seminary in Tahlequah. She graduated in 1880 in a class of seven students.
Like many other seminary graduates, Nannie went on to teach school. After three years in the classroom, she married Dr. Richard Fite and they built a fine home in Tahlequah. The Fites were some of Tahlequah’s leading citizens and everyone called Nancy “Aunt Nannie.” But eight children called her mother.
Though Nancy was quite busy raising her children, she still found time to participate in civic activities. For many years, Nancy helped to organize the annual Female Seminary reunion held every May. She was also involved in politics and was a frequent speaker campaigning for woman’s suffrage. She attended the Democratic National Convention as a delegate in 1920 and also in 1940.
Nancy involved herself in many good causes, always working for the betterment of her church, her community and the state. In later years as accolades began to accumulate for her, Nancy attributed her successes to the early training she received at the Cherokee Orphans Asylum.
For her tireless public service, Nancy was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1939. She passed from this life on her 84th birthday in 1946.
