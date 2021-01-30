Three Forks History: Publishing couple debated the issues

Lucia Loomis Ferguson was born at Boggy Depot in the Choctaw Nation in 1887. She later said that having been born in Indian Territory, she was from a time and a place that no longer existed.
Boggy Depot had been a significant community in its Indian Territory days, connected both with Choctaw and Civil War history. Soldiers from Fort Gibson had defeated a Confederate troop near there less than 25 years before Lucia’s birth to Enos and Lena Loomis.
Her Catholic family sent her to St. Xavier’s Academy in Denison, Texas, a town not too far from home along the old Texas Road. After graduating high school, she attended Hardin College in Missouri for two years and then completed her fine arts degree at Oklahoma University in 1908.
It was at OU that Lucia met Walter Ferguson. They were married after Lucia graduated college. Walter was the son of territorial governor Thomas B. Ferguson. And like his parents, T.B. and Eva Shartel Ferguson, he had an interest in newspaper publishing.
Thomas and Eva had settled in Watonga at the opening of the Cheyenne and Arapaho lands. They started the Watonga Republican and ran it together with Eva gathering news, setting type and writing many of the articles. She practically raised Walter and his siblings at the newspaper office while Thomas was away on political business.
With his young bride, Walter settled in Cherokee, and the couple began a newspaper of their own modeled after his parents’ publication. Calling it the Cherokee Republican, the younger Fergusons also split the labor of putting out a weekly newspaper. Lucia handled subscriptions, bookkeeping and writing articles for the Republican. It is said that she received much encouragement and guidance from her mother-in-law.
To engage their readers, Walter and Lucia would often debate current affairs on the editorial page of the newspaper. Even if in complete agreement on an issue, they wanted to give both sides of the debate so they each would take a side, research it well and present it to their subscribers.
In 1919, the Fergusons sold the Cherokee newspaper and eventually settled in Tulsa where Walter went into banking. Lucia would occasionally contribute articles for Eva’s paper, and her writing style caught the attention of an Oklahoma City newspaper. The editor asked Lucia to contribute a weekly women’s column called “A Woman’s View.” Eventually, the column was syndicated and read widely across the country. She also wrote an advice column for the Tulsa Tribune.
Very civic minded, Lucia lent her support to many organizations, including the YWCA, the Tulsa Symphony and the Thomas Gilcrease Institute. She was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1937.
