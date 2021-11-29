Three Forks History: Railroads pushed to open Oklahoma lands

The debate that raged for a decade about the Unassigned Lands in the middle of Indian Territory often centered around two special interest groups. The railroads, led by men such as Jay Gould, wanted the land opened for settlement. A rail line had been built through the area in 1887, but with a sparse population there was no money to be made on freight and passenger services.
Seeking potential customers, the railroad men and their attorneys argued for opening the land to settlement. They contended that the Unassigned Lands, also known as the “Oklahoma lands,” were public property and therefore fell under the Homestead Act.
This law allowed U.S. citizens to file a claim, improve the property, live on it for five years and then own it free and clear. This argument was vigorously approved by David Payne’s Boomers and by many western newspapers. The Boomers went so far as to squat on the Indian lands to prove their point and force the issue.
But Congress repeatedly resisted efforts to open the land for settlement. Some critics said that wealthy cattlemen were behind this reluctance. They leased the open range of the Unassigned Lands for their large herds and did not want it broken up into farms with fences.
Legally, the issue was just as confused as all the arguments and the special interests behind them. The Muscogees and Seminoles had ceded the Unassigned Lands to the government following the Civil War in the Reconstruction Treaties of 1866. They were to be paid for the land, but they had never received that payment. For many years, they refused to negotiate a price for the land, effectively holding it closed to non-Indian settlement.
But a severe drought and other difficulties left the Muscogee Nation strapped for cash. In January of 1889, the Creeks agreed to a price of $1.25 per acre. The Seminoles entered into the same agreement and it was ratified by Congress on March 1, 1889. Now the way was cleared for the land to be opened for settlement, and an amendment doing so was hastily attached to the Indian Appropriations Bill which Congress passed on March 3.
President Benjamin Harrison set the date of April 22, 1889 for the opening of the Unassigned Lands. For the next few weeks, citizens from across the western states made their way to Indian Territory and massed on the boundary line of the Unassigned Lands.
Never before had public lands been claimed and settled in such a way – with a land run. Hopeful settlers literally raced to claim a 160-acre parcel of Oklahoma land. With the starting boom of a cannon, the landscape of Indian Territory was forever changed.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.