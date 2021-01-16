Three Forks History: Range war holdover of lawless frontier

In 1836 after Texas gained its independence from Mexico, a group of Cherokees living in the new republic were pressured to leave. They came to Indian Territory and settled in the Canadian District of the Cherokee Nation. One of the individuals who made this move was John Porum Davis.
He developed a large cattle ranch and a little community called Porum Gap. This settlement moved to a new town started by the Midland Valley Railroad in 1903. and the new town was called Porum.
Several large ranches had prospered in the region, including those owned by the Davis family, the Starr family and the Hester family.
The competition between these ranches was fierce and underhanded, and even illegal tactics were used to gain an advantage. Cutting fences, rustling cattle and altering brands were some of the activities taking place in the years just before statehood. And like their ancestors before them, these ranchers weren’t above taking the law into their own hands to settle a score.
The feud between the Hester Ranch and the Davis and Starr ranches quickly led to ambushes, arson and gunfights. Attempts by law enforcement to prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes were continually frustrated.
Though members of all three ranching families were arrested and tried, none were ever convicted. Juries could be bought or intimidated. and the ranchers were not above doing both of these things.
For this reason, the fighting continued for nearly a decade. At one point, Jack Davis was shot in an ambush near Porum. Despite a wounded right arm, Davis tracked his attackers to Muskogee.
He watched from a second-floor window of the Commercial National Bank on Broadway at Main as the two men approached.
Then stepping onto an outside stairwell, he raised a shotgun and fired left-handed, dropping both men in the street. Muskogee police quickly arrested Davis and hauled him to the nearby jail. He made no effort to evade arrest, confident that he would never be convicted. And he never was.
Eventually, most of the players in this Wild West drama grew weary of the fear and struggle and they drifted away from the area. Soon the tales of the range war faded or seemed too far-fetched to be believed.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.