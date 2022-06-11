Three Forks History: Reading rooms led to libraries

In the romanticization of the American frontier it was popular to say that it was guns that tamed the Wild West. It was not guns, however, but books that brought civilization to the frontier. Every community that moved away from its rough and tumble beginnings did so by building churches, schools and libraries. Usually, it was women who led these efforts.
It is believed that the first library in Oklahoma began at Fairfield Mission in 1832. Fairfield was a Presbyterian church and school founded in 1828 among the Cherokee Old Settlers in what today is Adair County. The women of the community around Fairfield gathered for regular temperance meetings, and it is likely that creating the library was one of their efforts.
Books would have been hard to attain on the western frontier and so would have been highly valued. The women donated what books they had to the circulating library. Possibly churches from back east also contributed books to this first effort.
The Fairfield library was a rarity in the early days of Indian Territory. Mission organizations of the Presbyterians, Baptists and Methodists opened schools and ran churches among the Five Tribes, but libraries were not at all common. It wasn’t until about a decade before Oklahoma statehood that the towns in the Twin Territories gained libraries. These institutions of learning and culture almost always began as “reading rooms” at first.
A reading room differed from a library in that the books in the reading room could not be checked out and taken home. Patrons of the reading room were provided desks and chairs where they could sit and read. So a book would often have to be read in weekly installments.
Muskogee’s first reading room was opened in 1890 by the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. It was located in the Turner Hardware Building on Main Street. By 1894, the women had collected enough books to turn the reading room into a library, but its circulation was still limited. This small library was located in the WCTU school at Broadway and Cherokee Street.
In 1900, the Young Ladies’ Reading Club opened a private library with membership dues of $2. Despite this fee, this library enjoyed wide patronage.
Since these early efforts occurred before Oklahoma statehood and segregation, it is possible that the books were available to all races. Of course, that changed when segregation became the law.
Some libraries across the state set aside a reading room for African American patrons, but others did not, so clubs for Black women led the effort to create libraries for members of the Black community. The first such library opened in Boley in 1910. Muskogee’s effort was led by the Francis Harper Club, which opened a library for Black patrons in 1913.
Books were, and still are, the greatest weapon against ignorance, mistrust and fear. They provide education, new ideas, culture, adventure and understanding. Reading is fundamental to a civil society.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
