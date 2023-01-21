Three Forks History: River navigation key to Muskogee

For countless years of human existence, the most efficient means of travel for any distance was over waterways. For this reason, towns of long ago almost always were located near a body of water. Not only was water necessary for life but also for travel – for hunting, making war and conducting commerce.
It is no wonder that the earliest people to inhabit Oklahoma chose to settle along its eastern rivers. The Mississippian Mound culture left several landmarks in northeast Oklahoma. They were known to engage in a commercial network that extended to both coasts of the continent.
As European exploration and trade reached this area, it gained a recorded name – the Three Forks, which referred to the Arkansas, Verdigris and Grand rivers. This geographic location was well known and became a perfect rendezvous point for the fur trade industry. So, by the late 1700s, the Three Forks was a commercial center. It was a destination for overland travel as well with the Osage Trace, later called the Texas Road, passing through the area.
Canoes, flatboats and keelboats eventually gave way to the steamboats that regularly traveled to the Three Forks. But the Arkansas was shallow and filled with sand, so navigation was a challenge. The rivers were subject to flooding in the spring and fall and that also made travel difficult.
Muskogee was established by the railroad that built down the Texas Road, but its location was determined by the rivers. With the arrival of the railroad in Indian Territory, river travel, with all its challenges, slowed and eventually almost died out completely in Muskogee’s early days.
By Oklahoma statehood, a renewed interest began in river navigation. Muskogee businessmen invested in two steamboats named the Mary D and the City of Muskogee. Their goal was to prove navigation was a viable option for commerce, but regular floods continued to be a challenge.
In 1933, the Rivers and Harbors Act authorized the government to manage waterways in the nation. Studies were conducted to determine the best way to harness the rivers to promote navigation and hydro electric power.
But it wasn’t until 1946 that legislation was passed to create the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. Oklahoma’s powerful Senator Robert S. Kerr co-sponsored this bill along with John McClellan of Arkansas. No funds were allocated for the waterway until 1955, and it was not completed until 1970.
Today, the McClellan-Kerr Navigation System proves that commerce along the rivers is still key to Muskogee’s future just as it was to its past.
