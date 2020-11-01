Three Forks History: Robertson made history 100 years ago

No one gave Alice Robertson a chance at winning an election for Congress in November of 1920. She was the first woman in Oklahoma to attempt it just two months after American women had secured the right to vote. She was also a Republican running in a largely Democratic district. And she was running against an incumbent, W.W. Hastings, who was seeking his third term.
But Robertson was no stranger to politics and not an unknown candidate in her district. She had been born in Indian Territory, had survived the ravages of the Civil War with her abolitionist parents, and had accomplished a great many firsts for women already. There were likely many voters in her district who knew her or who at least knew her name.
After graduating from college, Robertson was one of the first women to work at the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington. Though her title was “clerk,” she nonetheless had such a good knowledge of the issues and concerns facing Native Americans that she had a hand in writing government policy regarding the Indians. She assisted the tribes on more than one occasion and later served as the first female supervisor of Creek Nation schools. She had the vote of many Native Americans.
Alice helped establish and direct three different schools, all for children of color. She was a good friend of such progressive leaders as Theodore Roosevelt, William Taft and Warren Harding who stood against segregation and lynchings. She had the vote of many African Americans.
While serving as the first female postmaster of a Class A post office, Robertson built her dream home on acreage at the top of Agency Hill. She named her farm Sawokla (meaning Gathering Place) and eventually opened a cafeteria in downtown Muskogee also called Sawokla. Any soldier who entered her restaurant ate for free. From Sawokla Cafeteria she also served troops at a Red Cross canteen during World War I. She had the vote of many soldiers.
In fact, for many years preceding her foray into politics Alice had built a reputation as a fine cook and able hostess. It has been said that she “cooked her way to Congress and fed nearly everyone who voted for her.” Her generous nature, astute understanding of the issues, and steadfast patriotism won her many other votes.
The only group who offered tepid support for Alice’s election were suffragists. Robertson had never offered support for the suffrage movement, in part because the racist, socialist and pacifist views of some suffrage leaders were unpalatable for her. And she was not alone in this. There were a good number of women who shared Alice’s reservations. She had the vote of these women.
Still, it came as a shock to many when Alice won a seat in Congress. Miss Robertson went to Washington in January of 1921 and in June achieved another first for women. She was the first female in U.S. history to preside over a session of the House of Representatives.
