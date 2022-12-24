Three Forks History: Robertson wrote about memorable Christmases

In her writings, Congresswoman Alice Robertson reminisced about the Christmas of 1866 when she was 12 years old. The William Robertson family had just returned to the Tullahassee Mission after spending the Civil War years in Kansas.
Alice’s older sister Augusta was away at boarding school, but Grace, age 9, Samuel, age 5, and 8-month-old twin brothers would celebrate the holiday at the mission.
Money was tight that year, so Alice understood that there would be few presents. They didn’t even have a tree or stockings to hang at the fireplace. The night before Christmas, their mother, Ann Eliza, spread a white tablecloth on their new table and the older children each set a plate at the table to be ready for the next day.
The following morning, Alice, Grace, and Samuel hurried to the table where their father pulled back a cloth to reveal small, wrapped packages on each plate. Only the babies received new gifts – shiny rattles. Alice was given a small book of poetry that had been her mother’s. Alice confessed in her writing that she hated poetry, but she pretended to like the gift.
Then it was her responsibility to cook breakfast on the old stove – fried venison and corn cakes with molasses. After breakfast, the Rev. Robertson read the Christmas story from the Bible and then the family gathered around their mother’s melodeon and sang carols.
For Christmas dinner Alice baked a mince pie and biscuits in a Dutch oven outdoors. The biscuits were a rare treat for the family because flour cost 10 cents a pound. Boiled rice rounded out the Christmas meal.
When the two girls had washed up the dishes from the meal, Ann Eliza sent Alice and Grace with a basket of leftovers to Aunt Tenah who had been the cook at the mission in its early days. The girls trekked through the woods for a mile and a half, unafraid of such a venture and enjoying the beautiful red cardinals and green parakeets that flitted through the trees.
Over the next year, the family’s finances improved and when Christmas came round again, they enjoyed milk from their cow and eggs from their chickens.
But this Christmas was a harder one for them. A summer fever (malaria) had struck homes up and down the Arkansas River. Every one of the Robertsons had taken ill. And sadly, the twin boys did not recover.
So while there were more gifts to be enjoyed that year of 1867, even the Robertson children understood that the most important gifts – family and the love they share — are not found under a Christmas tree.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.