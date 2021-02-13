Three Forks History: Romance blossomed along Second Street

Before 1898, Muskogee had no public school system. All schools were private institutions, most were operated by churches or mission organizations.
Miss Laura Parish, a pretty, single teacher from North Carolina, arrived in Muskogee in 1896 to teach kindergarten. The kindergarten that hired Miss Parish was associated with the Presbyterian mission that ran Henry Kendall College at its location on the south side of Okmulgee Avenue near Second Street in downtown Muskogee. This is most likely where the kindergarten was located, also.
The following year, a young attorney named Benjamin Martin set up his law office in Muskogee and was admitted to practice before the federal court. Martin, a native of South Carolina, had just graduated from Columbia University in Washington, D.C. He probably heard about the growing town of Muskogee because of the work of the Dawes Commission, which had its headquarters in the Fite-Rowsey Building on Second Street.
Martin opened his law office in the Turner Block, a large stone building that occupied the block from Main to Second Street on Broadway.
It is unknown how Martin and Parish met, but their courtship was helped along by one of Laura’s kindergarten students.
Pat Fite, the son of prominent physician Dr. F.B. Fite, later recalled acting as a courier for the couple. He would carry notes back and forth between the school at Second and Okmulgee and the law office at Second and Broadway.
Pat probably received this assignment because he lived at the corner of Fourth and Broadway and likely would have walked past the Turner Block on his way to and from school. Dr. Fite had built one of the finest homes in Muskogee at 322 W. Broadway. He also had his medical office there for several years.
The courting couple was married on June 6, 1900, and the Martins continued to live in Muskogee for many years. They had one son, named Richard, who attended Princeton University. Martin continued his law practice for another 25 years in Muskogee. He was the first United States probate commissioner from the Northern District of Indian Territory. In 1903, he took on a law partner, Samuel Gidney, who later served as a judge in Oklahoma.
Dr. William Patton “Pat” Fite had many interesting memories of growing up in early Muskogee. He may have taken great satisfaction in (and some of the credit for) the happy marriage of his kindergarten teacher. Fite lived in Muskogee for all of his life and followed his father in the practice of medicine as a surgeon. At one time he served as president of the Southern Society of Clinical Surgeons.
