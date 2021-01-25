Three Forks History: Salt mining was an early occupation

Our modern methods of food preservation such as refrigeration and canning can make it hard for us to realize how difficult keeping food fresh and edible was in earlier days. One of the most effective early methods of preserving food was with salt. Because of this, salt was an important commodity on the frontier and valuable both to the Indian and to non-Indian pioneers.
After President Jefferson had completed the Louisiana Purchase, he was determined to make a study of the natural resources found in this vast region. Settlers along the Mississippi River in towns such as New Orleans, Arkansas Post and St. Louis had heard the Native Americans speak of a “big salt” on a fork of the Arkansas River. Their stories of huge crusts of rock salt seemed exaggerated to the explorers who were sent out to Louisiana Territory, but they proved to be true.
In 1811, General George Sibley set out to find this “grand saline” as the French had named it. Making his way from Missouri, he came to a plain about 20 miles wide that was crusted with salt and gleamed like snow. The salt came from a natural spring that fed the plains and as the water evaporated in the sun, the salt was left behind to crust over the grass.
Nathan Boone, son of Daniel Boone, later visited this same “great salt plain” and wrote an extensive report about the phenomenon. The Plains Indians all knew of this salt deposit and would travel for miles to collect the salt. They would either scrape the salt from the grasses with turkey feathers or would gather the briny water and set it in the sun to evaporate and leave the salt deposits behind.
The reports of Sibley and Boone even stated that a person could dip their hand in the salt spring and then hold it to the wind to dry. The hand would turn white with the salt left from the evaporation.
Salt springs were also located along the Three Rivers. Two on the Grand River were very well known in the early 1800s. The town of Salina takes its name from one. The other was located near present-day Mazie. Still another salt spring was located on the Illinois River near its juncture with the Arkansas River. Salt works were located at all of these sites for many years.
Because salt was such a necessary commodity, the Indians had long traded with it. As American settlers began to move into the region, salt mining was one of the earliest occupations to be undertaken in Oklahoma. An individual could earn a good living selling salt to the army or to pioneers journeying across the plains. Long before coal or oil were discovered in the state, salt was its early source of wealth and was mined extensively.
