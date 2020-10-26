Three Forks History: Santa Fe Trail approaches 100th anniversary

Long-haul trucking is something quite familiar through Oklahoma as semis line the highways that cross the state. And even a hundred years ago, trade trails were a part of the Oklahoma landscape. One such trail, called the Santa Fe Trail, will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2021.
William Becknell of Missouri is generally credited with developing the route to Santa Fe in the fall of 1821. But at the same time that Becknell was leaving Franklin, Missouri, another group of traders were setting out for the same destination. From a trading post built by Nathaniel Pryor on the Verdigris River, a group began their venture west.
This expedition had begun at Fort Smith where a fur trader, Colonel Hugh Glenn, met another retired soldier named Jacob Fowler. He expressed a desire to travel west and asked for Glenn’s assistance. Glenn and Fowler left Fort Smith in August 1821 and traveled to Pryor’s post on the Verdigris.
With Glenn and Fowler, Pryor discussed the possibility of traveling to Santa Fe. Their objective would be to see if trade there might be possible. The problem with such an expedition would be in finding the best route. At that time, only a widely used hunting trail existed through the region because the Spanish had not been receptive to trading with Americans.
Most travelers through the western region of Oklahoma and Colorado stayed close to the Arkansas River because water was scarce elsewhere. This route later was referred to as the “wet” trail or the mountain branch, and it was the route followed by William Becknell.
The Three Forks explorers followed the north bank of the Arkansas River, leaving Pryor’s trading post in September of 1821. But they veered away from the river in what is today Colorado, creating what became known as the “dry” route of the Santa Fe Trail. Theirs is the first recorded effort to reach Santa Fe along the “dry” route. This route clipped the corner of the Oklahoma panhandle and was shorter than the wet route.
The Glenn-Fowler Expedition continued south to Santa Fe. Glenn secured permission to trap in the Rio Grande valley from Mexican authorities. Mexico had just gained its independence from Spain, so Santa Fe was now in Mexican territory.
Glenn, Pryor and Fowler spent the winter months trapping for furs, which they stored at a stockade. Then in the Spring of 1822, they returned to the Three Forks area.
The journey to Santa Fe had proven to be a lucrative one for these traders. Mexican officials were much more open to American trade, and this development saw the Santa Fe Trail soon become a major trade route from Missouri to New Mexico.
Whether knowingly or not, Glenn and Fowler had timed their expedition perfectly to be among the first to reach Santa Fe under Mexican rule and thus they opened the way for others to follow. After the U.S. acquired New Mexico, the Santa Fe Trail became the preferred route into the American Southwest.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.