Three Forks History: School rebuilt after tornado

On April 12, 1945 in the late afternoon, most people in Muskogee, as well as the entire nation, were huddled around their radios. The radio announcers brought the shocking news that President Franklin Roosevelt had died at his retreat at Warm Springs, Georgia.
While Muskogeeans listened to the news, many were unaware of the gathering storm clouds outside. Children were on their way home from school when a heavy rain began to fall. Anyone caught out in the deluge was thoroughly drenched in a matter of a few minutes.
The rolling clouds would have caused alarm if anyone had noticed them. But most were listening in shock to the static-filled radio news. It wasn’t until the wail of sirens sounded above the noise of the storm, that many folks became aware of a disaster much closer to home.
A tornado swept down upon Muskogee that April afternoon, the worst to hit the community. It tore through the eastern section of the city, seriously damaging buildings at the School for the Blind. The gymnasium was particularly hard hit. Three students at the school were killed that day and 25 more were wounded.
The tornado cut a swath of destruction from the amusement park on the river, through the Hyde Park neighborhood then southwestward to the neighborhood where the School for the Blind was located. Several more individuals suffered injuries from the storm.
Ambulances from nearby Camp Gruber helped transport the injured to Muskogee’s hospitals. Much of the city lost electricity creating problems with the water pumps. To help allay the water shortages, the Army also assisted the city by pumping water from the Arkansas River.
When the destruction was assessed, the School for the Blind proved to be one of the hardest hit areas. Rebuilding it was questionable, and the effort might have failed were it not for the indomitable spirit of the school superintendent, Janie Stewart.
At age 71, Stewart had already announced that she was preparing to retire from a job she loved. She was born in Virginia and came to Oklahoma in 1904. She was married to Oscar Stewart, a graduate of the Texas School for the Blind. Oscar became the superintendent of the Oklahoma School for the Blind in 1911.
Because Oscar was visually impaired, his wife Janie was an invaluable assistant in his role as head of the school. When Oscar Stewart died in 1925, Janie Stewart was appointed to take his place.
She delayed her retirement to usher through the needed reconstruction of the School for the Blind. Classes had to be suspended for a full year while the school was rebuilt. Thanks to Janie Stewart, the school was completed and its admirable work continues today.
