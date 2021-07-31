Three Forks History: Search for Red River source difficult

As late as 1820, after several exploration parties had wandered across the plains, the sources of the Red River and Arkansas River had still not been located. That year, the military sent out another expedition led by Major Stephen Long. This commander had chosen the location for Fort Smith where the Poteau River empties into the Arkansas.
The military commissioned Long to journey to the Rockies and once again try to determine where the two largest rivers through Oklahoma began. He traveled across the plains to present day Colorado and there divided his troops into two parties. One, led by Captain John Bell, followed the course of the Arkansas across Kansas and Oklahoma and back to Fort Smith.
Bell’s command struggled constantly with finding enough food. At one point, they raided a field of ripe watermelons and gorged on the juicy fruit. At an Osage village near present-day Claremore, they were provided venison and smoked the peace pipe with chief Claremont’s son, Mad Buffalo.
These troops were glad to finally reach a more civilized region along the Arkansas – the Three Forks – where a busy fur trading community had developed. Here they bought supplies at a post run by Hugh Glenn on the Verdigris River. From the Three Forks, they continued to Fort Smith and there waited for the other half of the exploration team under Major Long.
Long had even more difficulties in his journey back from the Rockies. He found a small creek that the Comanches called the Rio Colorado – meaning “red river.” Assuming it was the Red River he had been searching for, Long began to travel eastward along it. But as it turned out, the river was actually the Canadian River. Once again, the source of the Red River had eluded another exploration party.
Though Long’s expedition failed in its main objective, it did achieve several scientific goals. A botanist in the party collected plant specimens along the way. And a cartographer created maps of a region that had never been mapped before. However, he labeled the area the “Great American Desert” on his map and the name stuck. It appeared on many other maps and was even included in school books for nearly 50 years afterward.
That wrong label contributed to the region being set aside for the Indians who relied more heavily on the hunt than on farming. The government believed the land was unsuitable for agriculture. American settlers bypassed the region of the Great Plains, crossing instead to the west coast. Thus the middle of the continent, now the great “bread basket” of the nation, was among the last American lands to be settled, and Oklahoma was set aside for the Indian removals.
