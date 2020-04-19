A regiment called the First Dragoons was organized in 1833. The soldiers arrived at their post at Fort Gibson in 1834. This mounted unit had been established by Congress to patrol Indian Territory and protect the Santa Fe Trail. Among the First Dragoons were many notable soldiers, including a young lieutenant named Jefferson Davis, a West Point graduate from Mississippi.
The Dragoons had not long been at Fort Gibson when severe flooding on the Arkansas River and much standing water caused an outbreak of malaria – one of the worst the army had ever dealt with. The soldiers were in a poor state to head westward on an expedition to contact some of the Plains Tribes. Davis served as a company commander on the expedition and while he survived the journey, nearly 150 of his comrades died on that fateful trip.
Davis continued at Fort Gibson until he resigned from the military in 1835 to marry Sallie Taylor, the daughter of General Zachary Taylor. He returned to his home in Mississippi and quickly moved into politics. He began a term in Congress in 1845 just as Texas was petitioning to enter the Union. This threatened to drag the U.S. into war with Mexico over disputed lands along the southern border.
When war with Mexico became inevitable, Davis resigned from Congress and was elected colonel of the First Mississippi Regiment of riflemen. This regiment was joined by another from Tennessee and won a decisive victory at Fort Teneria, Mexico. Davis was severely wounded in this battle but remained on the field until the victory was assured. He returned to his home in Mississippi as a war hero.
In 1847, Davis was appointed to the Senate and remained in that office until 1852 when he joined the Cabinet of President Franklin Pierce as Secretary of War. He returned to the Senate in 1857, but in 1861 he resigned from the Senate, ending 28 years of service to the United States in the military and political office. A few weeks later, he was elected president of the Confederate States, a position he initially rejected but was persuaded to accept.
A year later, Albert Pike built a Confederate fort across the Arkansas River from Fort Gibson in the Cherokee Nation. Pike named this garrison Fort Davis after the Dragoon who had spent a few years in Indian Territory. Later in the year, Fort Davis was attacked and burned by Union forces from Fort Gibson quickly ending Confederate control of the Arkansas River and the Texas Road.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.