Three Forks History: Starr blamed for robbery of gold

Muscogee Chief Pleasant Porter operated a 3,000-acre ranch called Fairview near the present town of Leonard. The cattle ranch lay in the Arkansas River valley near Concharty Mountain and did indeed have a beautiful view of the surrounding countryside. According to Porter’s oldest son, William, a small store and post office was located nearby and also used the name Fairview.
Then in 1880, after the Tullahassee Mission burned, the Muscogees decided to build a new school. The site chosen was the Fairview store, not far from a ferry crossing on the Arkansas River. The Muscogee Nation purchased the store which had also been the residence of the owner, a man named Davis. He was paid $600 for the property. Here the Creeks built the Wealaka Mission.
A community of Euchees, a clan within the Muscogee Nation, lived nearby and their chief was named Sam Brown. He handled the purchase of the Davis store. Brown also purchased a neighborhood school building in the vicinity that had been run by a woman named Turner. In this school building Sam Brown opened a store and post office that came to be called Wealaka.
A well-traveled road ran between Wealaka and Muskogee and was usually referred to as “the Wealaka Road.” Parts of this old road are still visible on private land along the Arkansas River.
Chief Brown’s store was an important location for both Wealaka and Euchee Town. In this day when banks were unheard of in Indian Territory, it was usually the local mercantile that served as a bank, holding deposits for the patrons of the store. As chief, Sam Brown also kept the Euchees’ finances in his big safe.
William Porter recalled from his childhood an incident that occurred at the Brown store. Two cowboys rode up to the store one afternoon and hitched their horses at the lean-to porch. They walked into the store and demanded the money from the safe.
There was, according to Porter, nearly $6,000 of the Euchee tribe’s money in that safe. Brown at first refused as did his half-brother, William Frederick, who was working in the store that day.
But when the robbers knocked Frederick down with their guns, Brown quickly complied with the demand. The two men walked out of the store with the gold. Word spread quickly about the robbery and it was believed that one of the robbers was none other than Sam Starr, the Cherokee husband of Belle Starr.
The money was never found, however, so no arrest was ever made. In the re-telling of this story through the years, the robber is sometimes identified as Cherokee Bill. In reality, these two famous bandits may not have had anything to do with this robbery.
Treasure hunters have searched for many years for this cache of gold taken from the Wealaka store. Though the possibility of buried treasure is tantalizing, it is far more likely that the gold was never buried but was spent just as quickly as it was taken.
