Three Forks History: Statue dedicated to Native warriors

Many people driving past the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee may not notice the statue of a soldier that stands near the entrance to the older section of the hospital. This statue was designed by Ernest Viquesney who titled the work of art “The Spirit of the American Doughboy.”
Following World War I, Americans were looking for ways to honor the soldiers who had fought in the trenches of Europe in what had proven to be a particularly gruesome war. These soldiers had gained the nickname “Doughboys,” though the origin of this moniker isn’t really known.
Viquesney’s art piece depicting a Doughboy charging forward while lobbing a grenade was viewed as a fitting tribute to America’s warriors. In the 1920s, many communities and organizations purchased one of the original bronze statues to place at memorials across the country. Less than 140 of these statues (or replacement duplicates) are on display today.
Muskogee’s Doughboy statue at the VA hospital was dedicated on Sept. 5, 1925. The VA hospital was still new, having been completed just two years earlier.
This statue is rare in several ways. First, it is one of only five such statues still standing in the state of Oklahoma. The others are located in Henryetta, Granite, Hobart and Cherokee. It is one of only four statues in the nation that bears the copyright mark of Walter Rylander, the veteran who posed for the artist.
The Muskogee Doughboy also is unique in that it is one of only two statues in the nation dedicated to Native American soldiers. The other such statue sits on the Bullhead reservation in South Dakota. This uniqueness ensured that the Muskogee statue was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Doughboy bronze in Muskogee was purchased by the chiefs of the Five Civilized Tribes and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The cost would likely have been around $1,200. The dedication plate on the front of the statue honored members of the Five Tribes who served in the Great War. The inscription reads in part: their “record of enlistment, conduct in camp and fortitude and valor on the battlefield, added luster to the triumphant victory of our country in the World War.”
Though not as visible as the hospital where it stands, the Doughboy statue reminds us that Muskogee is a city that honors its warriors in many ways and at many locations. Our veterans are certainly one of the many treasures Muskogeeans can appreciate.
