Three Forks History: Stidham led in agricultural advancements

Before Oklahoma statehood one of the most influential and well-known men in the Muscogee Nation was George Washington Stidham. He was born in Alabama in 1817 and came to Indian Territory at the age of 20. Along with numerous other Muscogee families, he settled on the Arkansas River in an area that came to be called Choska Bottoms. Here he took up farming.
Stidham was largely a self-educated man, but by age 20 he had mastered English well enough that he went to work for the Creek agent as an interpreter. His knowledge of English was also a reason that Stidham was selected to travel to Washington, D.C., on several occasions to represent his nation and address government officials on matters of concern to the Creeks.
Stidham married twice; his first wife died not many years after their marriage. With her, Stidham had two daughters. While working in Washington, he met his second wife, Sarah Thornbury of Virginia. They had five children.
During the Civil War, Stidham was elected chief of the southern Creeks, but never conducted business in that capacity. Like many of his nation, he was forced to take refuge during the war and spent several years in the Texarkana area. He left behind a mercantile business he had operated near the Creek Agency at Fern Mountain.
After the war, Stidham returned to his mercantile business where he employed James Patterson and John Meagher. He later sold the Fern Mountain business to Patterson, who subsequently moved it to the new community of Muskogee.
Stidham then settled in the Eufaula area and opened another mercantile there. When the Muscogees adopted their new constitution in 1867, Stidham was appointed chief justice for the nation. He continued in that office until his death in 1891. He also represented his town of Hichitee in the House of Warriors.
Judge Stidham was very interested in agriculture and was always studying how to improve farming techniques. It is believed that he was the first Creek to plant wheat and cotton in the Muscogee Nation. He imported a large quantity of wheat seed and then freely gave the seed to his neighbors in the Choska Bottoms. He brought in the first threshing machine for harvesting wheat as well. As a result, the Choska Bottoms became one of the most productive regions in the Arkansas River valley.
Stidham supported the International Indian Fair that was held in Muskogee for many years. He also helped to organize the first Masonic Lodge in Indian Territory and was a Royal Arch Mason at the time of his death. His progressive ideas in agriculture were a great benefit to the Muscogee Nation. The town of Stidham was named in his honor.
