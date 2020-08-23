Three Forks History: Suffrage meetings banned due to epidemic

As early as 1890 when the Territory of Oklahoma was created, a push was underway to give territory women the vote. The Women’s Christian Temperance Union led the efforts to persuade territorial legislators to grant this right but only succeeded in gaining the vote in school elections. Women were also granted the right to hold office in cities of under 2,500 in population.
At the time, only Wyoming had granted full suffrage to women – the right to vote and the right to hold any office. In the next few years, many other western states granted women’s suffrage. In some instances this was seen as a way to attract more women to the sparsely settled region where women were scarce.
By 1895, territorial women had organized the Oklahoma Territory Equal Suffrage Association with Margaret Rees of Guthrie serving as its first president. The group continually pressed legislators to introduce suffrage measures but each time the measures failed. In 1904, the Twin Territorial Woman Suffrage Association was formed.
Women’s suffrage was considered during the Sequoyah State Convention held in Muskogee in 1905, but these efforts also failed.
The next opportunity arose in the 1906 Oklahoma Constitution Convention when a delegate from Muskogee – Robert Owen – introduced the measure with support from another delegate, Peter Hanraty. But it was opposed by the convention president William Murray and again, only the vote in school elections was granted.
Women in the new state of Oklahoma continued to press the issue as more and more states offered women the right to vote. At the national level support was also growing for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
In 1918, Carrie Chapman Catt, president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association visited Oklahoma, hoping to rally more support for voting rights in the state. However, Catt was not able to speak at any public rallies as had been planned. All public meetings were banned at that time due to the Spanish influenza epidemic.
Nevertheless, the Oklahoma legislature approved a referendum vote on women’s suffrage. On Nov. 5, 1918, Oklahoma’s male votes approved the measure and Oklahoma women secured the vote.
They were not, however, granted the right to run for every office. Only when the U.S. Constitution was amended in August of 1920 were Oklahoma women able to run for federal office, thus clearing the way for Alice Robertson of Muskogee to become Oklahoma’s first woman in Congress.
