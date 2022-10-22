Three Forks History: Sunday school picnic broke barriers

In 1945, a young Lutheran pastor named Karl Lutze arrived in Muskogee. Fresh out of seminary, he had been appointed to lead a small African American congregation called Hope Lutheran Church. He wrote about his experience in a book titled "Awakening to Equality."
As a Euro American preacher from Wisconsin, Lutze was unfamiliar with the segregation that existed in Oklahoma at that time. And he unwittingly played a small role in bringing about a start to desegregation in Muskogee.
His congregation, which met in a large house on South Sixth Street, consisted of about 25 members, mostly older individuals. To help his church grow, Pastor Lutze looked for ways to involve the young people who lived in the Midland Valley addition around the church.
He began to visit in the homes and talk to students who attended nearby Douglass School. He made a point of involving himself in the African American community of Muskogee and met one of its prominent citizens. Jake Simmons, one of the wealthiest and most respected black businessmen in Muskogee, befriended Lutze and offered his assistance to the young pastor and his congregation.
To encourage young people to attend Sunday school at Hope Lutheran, Pastor Lutze proposed taking the kids on a picnic one Sunday after the morning service. The students were excited about the prospect and when asked where they would like to hold their picnic suggested Elliott Park, located behind Manual Training High School. Lutze suggested they go to the larger Honor Heights Park, and the children eagerly agreed.
Since they were so eager to go to Honor Heights, Pastor Lutze began to wonder why none of the children had suggested it. He called Jake Simmons and directly asked him if he could take these African American students to Honor Heights Park.
Simmons asked if the park was owned by the city and supported by taxpayers – the parents of those children. Pastor Lutze said yes, and Simmons said that should answer his question.
The Sunday of the picnic arrived and the young folks, along with Pastor Lutze and a Sunday school teacher, walked to Honor Heights Park from the church. They picked a secluded spot to eat their sandwiches and play games. Pastor Lutze noticed several cars driving slowly by them, but no one stopped or said anything to them. The kids had a wonderful time, enjoying even the long walk back to the church.
Shortly afterward, the pastor’s phone rang and Jake Simmons was on the line asking how the picnic had gone. Lutze assured everything had been fine.
“Great!” said Simmons to the young pastor, “You just desegregated Honor Heights Park!”
