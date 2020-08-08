Three Forks History: Supply depot was Choctaw District seat

When the Choctaws removed from Mississippi to their new lands in Indian Territory, they re-established their three political districts each with a district seat. These towns – Doaksville, Scullyville and Boggy Depot – were locations where the government issued rations of food, farm implements, seeds and hunting supplies.
For many years, these district seats were also the location for the annual distribution of interest payments to the Choctaws. Thousands of dollars in gold coin were hauled from Fort Smith by wagon and paid out to the heads of households in the Boggy Depot district.
Boggy Depot sat on land between the Muddy Boggy and Clear Boggy rivers. The land was low and marshy, thus giving the town its name as a “boggy” supply depot. It sat near the Texas Road, which was used by the stage line that ran from Fort Smith to Texas.
One of the principal businesses in Boggy Depot was the Hester Mercantile, run by George and Elizabeth Hester. Elizabeth Hester had come to the Choctaw Nation from George where her parents served as missionaries to the Cherokees. Elizabeth taught in both Choctaw and Chickasaw schools in both Tishomingo and Boggy Depot.
During the Civil War, the Hesters supported the Confederate cause and provided supplies for the troops from their store. George served as quartermaster for the Confederate army.
The mercantile was converted into a hospital, and Elizabeth provided nursing services for wounded soldiers and served many meals from the Hester home nearby. As Union victories pushed the Confederates south, Boggy Depot became a headquarters for leaders such as Douglas Cooper and Stand Watie.
Elizabeth Hester also served many meals to refugees heading into Texas during the war. Because those fleeing the destruction came from Missouri and Arkansas as well as Indian Territory, it is possible that the Shirley family passed through the town. Myra Belle Shirley later became Belle Starr. The Quantrille raiders from Missouri also passed through the area.
After the war ended, the Hester home entertained many Union officers as they took over the mercantile for a time. George Hester returned to Boggy Depot to serve as a clerk and Elizabeth resumed her teaching career. After her husband’s passing Elizabeth Hester moved to Muskogee to live near the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Daisy and Robert Owen.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.