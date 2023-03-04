Three Forks History: Television in Eastern Oklahoma began in Muskogee

On a Saturday afternoon in the autumn of 1954, a new television station went on the air for the first time. The broadcast was of an Oklahoma University football game against a California team. The Sooners won that game, which surely would have pleased the owners of the new station who were OU graduates.
The station was KTVX, and the broadcast was made from an old grocery store in Muskogee. John T. Griffin and his son-in-law James Leake were the owners of this station as well as two others that began broadcasting around the same time from Oklahoma City and Little Rock.
Leake had grown up on a cotton farm in Chandler and met John Griffin’s daughter Marjory at OU. After the couple were married, they moved to Dallas and managed the Griffin Food Company’s Texas operations. They later moved to Muskogee where Griffin Foods was headquartered, and Leake took the lead in acquiring and managing three radio stations.
Eventually, Leake Industries owned and operated the Muskogee and Little Rock television stations. It was at KTVX that a young weatherman named Don Woods worked and first drew a little cartoon character named Gusty. Woods became famous for Gusty, who was born in Muskogee.
Leake moved KTVX to Tulsa in a few years and changed the call letters to KTUL Channel 8. But James and Marjory continued to live in Muskogee and raised their four children here. The success of Channel 8 enabled Leake to indulge in a passion of his – collecting antique automobiles.
During travels around the globe, Leake acquired one of the largest private Rolls Royce collections and became an expert on this vehicle. He held antique car auctions for many years and operated an automobile museum.
Another passion of Leake’s was promoting northeast Oklahoma. He served on many boards and gave generously to many causes and institutions including the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa and the Five Civilized Tribes Museum in Muskogee. He helped to organize the Green Country marketing association and used television resources to promote the McClellan-Kerr Waterway.
Leake sold Channel 8 in 1983, but the Griffin Communications company continued with stations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. James Leake died in 2001 at age 85 and is buried in Muskogee’s Memorial Park Cemetery.
