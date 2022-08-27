Three Forks History: Ten Thousand Club focused on good roads

In early 1907, residents of the Twin Territories were anticipating Oklahoma’s statehood coming later that year. Expectations were high that joining the Union would bring progress and prosperity to the newest state. In nearly every community, leaders were working to ensure that their town saw some of this progress and prosperity.
In several towns, business leaders formed Commercial Clubs or Chambers of Commerce to be the instrument that would advertise the advantages of the community. Some formed organizations focused on increasing population. Muskogee had a 100,000 Club with the aim of boosting the city’s population to 100,000. In Checotah, the club was named the Ten Thousand Club.
Checotah boosters met at Tuckabatchee Hall in January of 1907 to discuss their plans for the club and the efforts they would undertake to see growth in their town. Their goals were to make the city a good place to live, provide an excellent market for farmers, and promote and build good roads.
Though automobiles were then something of a novelty in small, rural communities like Checotah, there was still a need for good roads. Farmers in particular needed a way to get their produce into town. They would either sell directly to the public or would ship their goods out on the train. The Checotah boosters recognized that good roads into their community would help farmers throughout the whole county.
One of the major issues facing the good roads challenge was the lack of a bridge over the North Canadian River. Since bridge construction over such a wide river was a costly proposition, the Ten Thousand Club instead built a ferryboat and operated it for free to anyone needing passage across the river.
Then the Club turned its attention to the Deep Fork River which ran southwest of Checotah. This river was deep, as its name implies, but not nearly as wide. The Ten Thousand Club paid $1,000 to complete a steel bridge over the Deep Fork. It was aptly named the Ten Thousand Club Bridge. After driving four yoke of oxen over the new bridge to demonstrate its strength, the Club then donated it to McIntosh County.
Though these booster clubs didn’t achieve the population they were striving for, their efforts prove that when citizens band together they can do great things for their community.
