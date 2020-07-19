Three Forks History: Territorial government required by treaties

In December 1870, several of the tribes residing in Indian Territory met together in a General Council. This meeting was held at Okmulgee, the Creek capital. There were several reasons for this meeting, one of which was their concern about the railroads.
At that time more than one rail line in Kansas was building toward the territory. The tribes insisted that their treaties allowed for only two of these roads to cross their lands – one north-south line and one east-west line. They intended to press this issue to Superintendent of Indian Affairs Enoch Hoag, who was presiding over the Council.
The other issue of concern to the tribal members was the recent introduction of a bill in Congress by Rep. Van Horn of Missouri. His bill would have authorized Congress to enact legislation to establish a territorial government for Indian Territory. The Indians were adamantly opposed to this idea.
However, this had been one of the provisions of the Reconstruction Treaties of 1866, signed by the Five Civilized Tribes following the Civil War. Each tribe had agreed to the formation of a territorial government with the intent of becoming a state. In the Choctaw/Chickasaw Treaty this proposed state was even given a name – the State of Oklahoma.
At the December meeting of the General Council, Campbell LeFlore, a Choctaw, submitted a resolution that the tribes form a committee to study the issue of territorial government. His resolution was adopted, a committee was formed, and its recommendation was that a second committee be formed to write a constitution for the Indian Territory.
In addition to two members from each the Five Civilized Tribes, other committee members were from the Ottawa and Osage tribes. This committee immediately set to work to write a constitution and within two weeks had completed the task. On Dec. 16, 1870, the General Council approved the document, which became known as the Okmulgee Constitution.
The constitution was to be submitted for approval to the members of each of the tribes of Indian Territory. But this never was brought to a vote because there was simply no interest among the tribes for a territorial government. Congress also let the matter alone and delayed taking up the issue for several more years. Ironically, when a territorial government was formed in 1890 it was for the newly settled “unassigned lands.” This territory was given the name Oklahoma, but it did not include the Indian tribes.
