Three Forks History: Thunderbird was honored war hero

Patriotism is an important attribute among many of America’s Indian tribes. During World War II, nearly one of every 16 adult male Native Americans enlisted and fought for their country.
One such soldier was Jack Montgomery, a Cherokee who was a Medal of Honor recipient during World War II. He was born in Sequoyah County and attended school in Cushing and Carnegie and then attended Chilocco Indian School. After graduation he enrolled at Bacone College where he served in the Oklahoma National Guard.
An athletic young man, Montgomery played football and basketball while at Bacone and then earned a football scholarship to the University of Redlands in California. His greatest exploit on the football field came during a game at the Rose Bowl when he tackled a much larger player and prevented a game-winning touchdown. Jack’s tackle rendered the opposing player briefly unconscious and he had to be carried off the field.
After graduating from Redlands in 1940, Montgomery returned to Muskogee, hoping to get a job as a coach. He found, however, that his old military company was being mobilized for federal service as the Forty-Fifth Infantry Division. He re-enlisted and served one year, mustering out in September 1941. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor three months later, Montgomery enlisted again.
The Forty-Fifth Infantry was unique in that some 50 different tribes were represented among its three regiments. Montgomery wrote that his regiment, the 180th, was entirely Indian; many were his comrades from Bacone College. It was because of the large Indian presence that the nickname Thunderbirds was chosen for the Forty-Fifth. To the Native American, the mythic bird brought rain.
The Thunderbirds shipped out to North Africa in 1943. They remained there only briefly, however, and were soon a part of the invasion of Sicily. In helping take Sicily for the Allied forces, Montgomery received a battlefield commission to first lieutenant.
From Sicily, the Thunderbirds invaded Italy where a projected and difficult fight awaited them. At Padiglione, Montgomery singlehandedly, with his company’s artillery support, captured 32 enemy soldiers. He was wounded shortly afterward and shipped back to the U.S.
Once recovered from his wounds, Montgomery was ordered to the White House where, to his surprise, President Franklin Roosevelt presented him with the Congressional Medal of Honor. After the War, Montgomery returned to Muskogee and spent the remainder of his life serving the men who serve their country as an employee and then as a volunteer with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
The name Jack C. Montgomery now graces the VA Medical Center in Muskogee as a lasting tribute to this courageous Cherokee hero. Montgomery died in 2002 at age 84 and was buried at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.