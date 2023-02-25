Silas Jefferson was an African-Creek individual whose Muscogee name was Hotulko Micco meaning Wind Clan Chief. He was born at Tuskegee Town in Alabama in 1835 to parents Betsey and Jeffery Manac (also spelled McNac). The family joined other Creeks from Alabama and removed to Indian Territory in 1838.
Like other Alabama Creeks, Jefferson’s family settled in the Deep Fork area of the Muscogee Nation where many followers of Chief Opothle Yahola also chose to build new homes. As a young man, Silas Jefferson joined Chief Yahola in seeking neutrality in the American Civil War.
When that proved impossible, he joined Yahola’s group and fled to Kansas. He likely would have fought in the three first battles of the war in Indian Territory as Confederate troops chased Yahola’s followers northward.
In March of 1862, the First Indian Home Guard was organized at Leroy, Kansas. Jefferson joined other Creeks, Seminoles and freedmen in forming this regiment of 1,800 men. The intent of the Army was to retake Indian Territory from the Confederates.
Two other Indian Home Guard regiments would be organized in the following years. Altogether they took part in significant battles including Prairie Grove and Honey Springs, which were Union victories. The Home Guard regiments also occupied Fort Gibson, which gave the Union control of the Arkansas River and the Texas Road.
Following the Civil War, the tribal members and freedmen who had fought with the Home Guard largely made up a new political party in the Muscogee Nation. It was called the Loyal Party, because its members had remained loyal to the United States in the war.
Silas Jefferson was active in Muscogee politics within the Loyal Party.
He served several terms in the House of Warriors, representing Tuskegee Town. He was also a part of the administration of Chief Locher Harjo who was elected in 1875.
Harjo, however, was impeached the following year, accused of overstepping his authority in the office of chief. Second chief, Ward Coachman, finished out Harjo’s term.
In 1879, another Loyal Party leader named Isparhecher ran for principal chief, and Jefferson ran for Second chief. They were not elected, but Isparhecher was appointed as a judge. However, he too, was impeached. Furious, Isparhecher tried to set up his own government, and this led to an armed conflict in the Muscogee Nation referred to as the Green Peach War.
Jefferson refused to follow Isparhecher and remained loyal to the elected leaders of the nation. His association with Isparhecher enabled him to help other leaders like Pleasant Porter bring an end to the conflict. A treaty was signed at Muskogee’s Rock Church and peace was restored in the Muskogee Nation.
