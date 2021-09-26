Three Forks History: Treaty ratified in 1821 determined Oklahoma boundaries

When the United States purchased the Louisiana Territory from France in 1803, the boundaries it shared with Spain were not fully known. President Thomas Jefferson argued that the purchase also included the territory of Florida. But Spain disputed this fact.
In an effort to clarify exactly what the Louisiana Purchase entailed, negotiations for a treaty with Spain were undertaken. John Quincy Adams became Secretary of State in 1817 in the James Monroe administration. He met with the Spanish Minister to the United States, Don Luis de Onis, for several months.
These representatives worked to reach an agreement on two things: acquiring Florida and defining the southern and western boundary line between Spanish-held territory and the United States.
The agreement between the two nations was called the Adams-Onis Treaty. It was signed in 1819, but not ratified by both nations until 1821. The treaty gave all of Florida to the United States. And it set in writing what constituted the boundary of the Louisiana Territory.
But even with this treaty, questions and disputes remained that would not be settled for years. The boundary between the Spanish province of Texas and the state of Louisiana was easily determined, for it followed the Sabine River from the Gulf of Mexico to the 32nd degree of latitude. Then, it ran due north to the Red River of Natchitoches. This river would serve as the northern boundary of Texas to the 100th degree of longitude.
It was the course of the Red River that was in question. It had yet to be mapped completely and was often confused with the Canadian River. Adding to the confusion at the time the treaty was written, a map created by John Melish misidentified the location of the 100th longitude.
The Melish map placed the longitude east of a fork in the Red River. In fact, it was west of the two branches of the Red. For years, it was believed that the north fork was the north boundary of Texas.
The land between the two forks of the Red River was named Greer County by the state of Texas in 1860. Settlers began to move into this west Texas county following the Civil War. For several years, few questioned the belief that the northern branch of the river was the boundary between Texas and Indian Territory.
After Oklahoma Territory was created in 1890 and as oil exploration grew in the region, the long dormant question about the boundary rose again. In 1896, on behalf of Oklahoma Territory, the federal government sued the state of Texas, claiming that the south branch of the Red River was the true boundary.
The Supreme Court agreed with this claim, and Greer County was transferred from the state of Texas to Oklahoma Territory. Four counties were created from Greer County when Oklahoma became a state.
